ChatGPT AI Thinks Alan Moore & Rob Liefeld Write Just The Same

So ChatGPT is the hot new AI text generator, generating copy in a similar fashion that the artificial intelligence art generators have been doing of late. They have taken increasingly large steps in quality and ability to fool the reader or viewer. Naturally, at Bleeding Cool, we are curious to see how it will impact us as well. So today, I asked ChatGPT to "write a news story about Rob Liefeld" and then "write a news story about Alan Moore." For the first, it gave me:

Rob Liefeld, the iconic comic book creator and artist, is making headlines today with the announcement of his newest project. Liefeld, who is best known for his work on popular titles such as "X-Force" and "Youngblood," has revealed that he is teaming up with a major publisher to release a new series of graphic novels. The series, which is currently untitled, will be set in a dystopian future and will follow a group of rebels who are fighting against a tyrannical government. Liefeld promises that the series will be action-packed and will feature his signature art style. Fans of Liefeld's work are already buzzing with anticipation for the new series, and many are eager to see what the legendary artist has in store for them. The first volume of the series is set to be released next year, and Liefeld is expected to make appearances at comic book conventions and other events to promote the release. In addition to his work on the new series, Liefeld is also known for his philanthropy and support for various charities. He has been an advocate for childhood literacy and has donated his time and resources to organizations that support children and families in need. Overall, Liefeld remains a prominent figure in the world of comic books, and his newest project is sure to be a hit with fans.

And then for Alan Moore, something scarily similar.

Alan Moore, the renowned British writer and graphic novelist, is making headlines today with the announcement of his newest project. Moore, who is best known for his work on iconic titles such as "Watchmen" and "V for Vendetta," has revealed that he is working on a new novel. The novel, which is currently untitled, is set in a dystopian future and follows a group of rebels who are fighting against a totalitarian government. Moore promises that the novel will be a thought-provoking exploration of power and the human condition. Fans of Moore's work are already eagerly anticipating the release of the novel, and many are excited to see what the legendary writer has in store for them. The novel is set to be published next year, and Moore is expected to make appearances at book festivals and other events to promote the release. In addition to his work as a writer, Moore is also known for his activism and support for various causes. He has been an advocate for environmental protection and has donated his time and resources to organizations that support social justice and equality. Overall, Alan Moore remains a prominent figure in the world of literature, and his newest novel is sure to be a must-read for fans of his work.

So Rob Liefeld is writing a comic book series that does sound a little similar to what has been reported for his new series. And Alan Moore is writing a novel – with a very similar description, " set in a dystopian future and will follow a group of rebels who are fighting against a tyrannical government" – where Rob's has "totalitarian".

I get similar responses for other comic book creators, but how does the middle bit vary? Well it does vary a bit. Here are a few such AI descriptions about these comic book creators' next projects:

Neil Gaiman: "set in a fantasy world and follows a young girl who discovers that she has magical powers. Gaiman promises that the novel will be a captivating exploration of love, loss, and the power of imagination."

Grant Morrison: "set in a dystopian future and follows a group of rebels who are fighting against a totalitarian government. Morrison promises that the novel will be a mind-bending exploration of reality, consciousness, and the power of the human imagination."

Geoff Johns: "has revealed that he is teaming up with a major studio to develop a new television series based on one of his comics. The comic, which is titled "Stargirl," is set in a world where a teenage girl discovers a powerful cosmic artifact and becomes a superhero. The television series, which is set to be produced by a renowned showrunner, is expected to be a hit with audiences."

Scott Snyder: "will be set in a post-apocalyptic world and will follow a group of survivors who are fighting against a mysterious threat. Snyder promises that the series will be full of action, suspense, and horror, and will showcase his signature storytelling style."

Gail Simone: "will be set in a futuristic world and will follow a group of rebels who are fighting against a corrupt government. Simone promises that the series will be full of action, adventure, and strong female characters."

Todd McFarlane: "set in a fantasy world and will follow a group of heroes as they embark on a quest to save their kingdom from an evil sorcerer. McFarlane promises that the series will be full of action and adventure, and will showcase his signature art style."

Mark Millar: " has revealed that he is teaming up with a major studio to adapt one of his most popular comics into a feature film. The comic, which is titled "Jupiter's Legacy," is set in a world where a group of superheroes struggle to maintain order and protect humanity. The film, which is set to be directed by a renowned filmmaker, is expected to be a blockbuster hit."

James Tynion IV: "set in a futuristic world and will follow a group of rebels who are fighting against a tyrannical government. Tynion promises that the series will be full of action, intrigue, and complex characters."

Kieron Gillen: "set in a dystopian future and follows a group of rebels who are fighting against a tyrannical government. Gillen promises that the novel will be a thought-provoking exploration of power and the human condition."

Al Ewing: "set in a fantasy world and will follow a group of heroes as they embark on a quest to save their kingdom from an evil sorcerer. Ewing promises that the series will be full of action and adventure, and will showcase his unique storytelling style."

Jonathan Hickman: ""excited and humbled" to be returning to Marvel. "I have always been a huge fan of the characters and the universe, and I can't wait to dive back in and see what stories I can tell," he said."

Donny Cates: "set in a post-apocalyptic world and will follow a group of survivors who are fighting against a mysterious threat. Cates promises that the series will be full of action, suspense, and horror, and will showcase his signature storytelling style."

Frank Miller: "has revealed that he is teaming up with a major studio to develop a new film adaptation of one of his comics. The comic, which is titled "Ronin," is set in a dystopian future and follows a warrior who embarks on a quest to defeat a demonic entity. The film, which is set to be directed by a renowned filmmaker, is expected to be a blockbuster hit."

Joshua Williamson: "set in a supernatural world and will follow a group of heroes as they battle against evil forces. Williamson promises that the series will be full of action, adventure, and horror, and will showcase his signature storytelling style."

Jody Houser: "beyond thrilled" to be working on the new series for Marvel. "I have always been a huge fan of the Marvel Universe, and to be able to contribute to it in a meaningful way is a dream come true," she said."

And what about me anyway? Apparently I have "revealed that he is launching a new online platform for comic book fans. The platform, which is called "The Rumor Mill," will be a one-stop destination for fans to get the latest news, rumors, and information about the comic book industry. Johnston promises that the platform will provide in-depth analysis and coverage of the industry, and will offer exclusive content and interviews with top creators." No thanks, I'll stay right where I am at Bleeding Cool!