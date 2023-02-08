Checklist For The Future Of Sins Of Sinister, Today (XSpoilers) Today sees the publication of Storm & The Brotherhood Of Mutants #1, the second issue of the Sins Of Sinister crossover from Marvel Comics.

Today sees the publication of Storm & The Brotherhood Of Mutants #1, the second issue of the Sins Of Sinister crossover revamping and temporary rebooting of the X-Men books in the fashion of the nineties' Age Of Apocalypse. And for February, that means a jump ten years into the future of the Sins Of Sinister, and a breakdown of how each issue will handle the timeline, with the same artist, in this case, Paco Medina, jumping from book to book to portray one time period.

And so, where are we ten years hence in Sins Of Sinister? Well, this is all that remains of the planet Mars, destroyed by the machinations of Mister Sinister…

…with Irene Adler keeping the worst timeline going for her own, purely selfish reasons…

…storm back in the Mohecan-alike hairstyle…

…and the combined powers of Maggott and Marrow, two characters created by Scott Lobdell and Joe Madureira, weaponised and turned against the Brotherhood as chimaera warriors, generating then throwing piranha-like bones. And while there is a mission to reset everything…

… given that Year 100 is to come in March, with Year 1000 in April, it may be suggested that the team aren't quite as successful as they might want to be. And it is Destiny that is keeping things this way…

Is this something that Mystique will agree with? Storm & The Brotherhood #1 by Al Ewing and Paco Medina is published today.

Ten years from now, Mars has been destroyed – and now STORM wants revenge! To get it, the New Brotherhood will battle their way through Hell to seek the greatest secret of the Sinister Age… but are they fighting to save the world – or end it? And who is the man called IRONFIRE?

