Chip Zdarsky's Substack Year Two Plans Are Reduced Fees, No Founders

As the initial Substack Pro comic book creators hit the second year of their subscription deals, they no longer get a grant from Substack, instead, they get 90% of their subscription fees. Some are doubling down, some are going all free, some are dropping the highest premium level, some are reducing costs. And current Batman/Daredevil writer of note Chip Zdarsky has just let his subscribers know what his plans are. He has also dropped the "Founder" premium level subscription on his Substack and has reduced the monthly and annual subscription levels. He writes

MONTHLY LEVEL: We're just gonna keep on keepin' on! I'll post comics as I make 'em, I'll do Q&As, you can leave comments, all that good stuff. But! I'll be dropping the cost from $7 a month to $5! What used to be the price of one outrageously expensive coffee a month, is now a pretty decently priced coffee a month! I would go even lower but Substack doesn't allow that for some reason! YEARLY LEVEL: Same deal here! Dropping the $70 a year deal to $40 a year, which is BIG SAVINGS! That's the price of just two medium pizzas (three toppings, extra cheese), an order of cheesy bread, and two Coca-Cola™s from Domino's Pizza™! #sponsored #promoted FOUNDER LEVEL: This is going to change a bit. Instead of paying $250 a year and getting exclusive copies of my Image variants, I've raised the amount to $250,000 a year and you'll get 500 copies of my next Image book with a special variant cover and variant INTERIOR pages with secret dick drawings throughout. I'll hand-deliver these to you. I'm not allowed to promise sex, so I won't, but let's just say I'm open to seeing where things go. Unfortunately, once again, Substack won't let me go below $5 and the site is telling me that $250,000 isn't a "valid amount." So for now I guess just email me that you want to be a Founder and we'll sort it out.

And just to remind everyone,

"There is NO LONGER a "Chipnuts" Founder level! A lot of people are roaming the streets wondering why, why would I deny them the chance to give me money? Well, the answer is simple! I have nothing to give you that would be worthwhile and make me feel okay about it! Take that $250 and go buy some comics from your local shop! (But yes, my $250,000 "Ultra Founder Level" is still a thing)"

No news if anyone has taken him up on that yet… but also reminding current subscribers;

And that's it for this week! Unless you're a cherished subscriber, then you're getting the first installment of PUBLIC DOMAIN ISSUE FIVE! What a world!

You should do, it's really good.