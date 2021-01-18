Chris Bachalo's "Death (Of the Endless)" Sandman Sketch Hits Auction

Neil Gaiman's seminal run on The Sandman introduced The Endless to captivated readers in 1989. Destiny, Death, Dream, Destruction, Desire, Despair, and Delirium are a family of seven supernatural beings that, as you can probably tell from the name, encompass different forces of existence. One of the most beloved works featuring The Endless is Death: The High Cost of Living, written by Gaiman and pencilled by Chris Bachalo, whose first-ever published work was on the title's parent series, The Sandman. Bachalo brought Death, perhaps the most positive and chipper version of the reaper ever produced in fiction, to life with style in that classic graphic novel. Bachalo continued on to become one of the most admired artists in comics today, with long runs on Shade, the Changing Man, and various X-Men titles, as well as credits on The Amazing Spider-Man, Bat-man, Doctor Strange, Steampunk, and much more. Still, though, he is known quite well as the hand that brought Gaiman's Death to brilliant life in The High Cost of Living. Now, you can bid on an ink drawing of Death by Bachalo himself over at Heritage Auctions.

Chris Bachalo – Death (Of the Endless) Illustration Original Art (1994)

Neil Gaiman's gothic icon, and sister to Sandman, is presented here in a simplified sketch at Toronto Comic Book Extravaganza by Chris Bachalo within a year of his infamous run on the Death: The High Cost of Living" solo series. Produced in ink over graphite on paper with an image area of 4" x 9". Signed and dated by Bachalo. In Excellent condition.

This original ink drawing, "Death (Of the Endless," can become yours today if you place a bid over at Heritage Auctions. Readers of The High Cost of Living known that tomorrow is never promised, so what better moment to act than now?