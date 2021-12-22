Chris Claremont's X-Treme X-Men Finally Gets an Omnibus

Everybody knows that Chris Claremont's original run on Uncanny X-Men, lasting from 1975 to 1991, is the greatest comic book run of all time. But what about the second? Why, of course, that would be Claremont's triumphant return to the X-Men with Revolution in 2000, leading to the launch of X-Treme X-Men with Salvador Larroca.* Now, you can relive that epic story in omnibus form as Marvel releases the X-Treme X-Men by Chris Claremont Omnibus, expected to hit stores next July. Coinciding with the launch of Claremont's Gambit series with Sid Kotian sometime in 2022 as well, it looks like next year will be the year of Chris Claremont, and all we have to say is: it's about freaking time! Check out the solicit for X-Treme X-Men by Chris Claremont Omnibus below, and read Marvel's full March solicitations here.

X-TREME X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT OMNIBUS

VOL. 1 HC LARROCA FIRST ISSUE COVER

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by SALVADOR LARROCA, TOM DERENICK, KEVIN SHARPE & ARTHUR RANSON

Covers by SALVADOR LARROCA

Extreme challenges demand X-Treme X-Men! The legendary Chris Claremont and fan-favorite artist Salvador Larroca send an elite squad of X-Men on a worldwide hunt for the Books of Destiny — which foretell the future of mutantkind! But when Storm, Beast, Bishop, Psylocke, Rogue, Sage and the new Thunderbird come under attack, one will fall at the hands of the deadly Vargas! Meanwhile, Gambit is accused of a terrible crime, and new mutants emerge just in time to face an invading alien armada! Can the X-Treme team hold back the armies of Khan? Plus: the Reavers, the Shadow King, the Savage Land and a terrifying telepathic threat targets Xavier's School! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #389, X-MEN (1991) #109, X-TREME X-MEN (2001) #1-24 and ANNUAL 2001, X-TREME X-MEN: SAVAGE LAND #1-4, X-TREME X-MEN X-POSÉ #1-2, and material from X-MEN UNLIMITED (1993) #36.

888 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94639-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8 X-TREME X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC LARROCA EXPANDED LINEUP COVER [DM ONLY]

888 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94640-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

*The third greatest comic book run of all time was Claremont's X-Men Forever.