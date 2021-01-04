Chris Cross, Natacha Bustos and Olivier Coipel Join Marvel's Voices

Marvel's Voices: Legacy #1 – the latest in the podcast-turned-comic anthology line – was solicited with artists Sean Hill, Valentine De Landro, Ken Lashley and "more". Those "more" artists have now been named as Chris Cross, Natacha Bustos and Olivier Coipel.

ChrisCross is a veteran comics artist, best known for a long run on Captain Marvel, as well as his work on Milestone titles Blood Syndicate and Xero, launching Marvel's Slingers, with runs on Firestorm, Solar, Final Crisis, Superman/Batman, X-Man and working on the Lion Forge line, Catalyst Prime, with Kino.

Natacha Bustos is best known for a long run on Moon Girl And Devil's Dinosaur, as well as Power Rangers. She was recently named one of Marvel's new Stormbreakers line of artistic talent they will be focusing on in 2021.

And Olivier Coipel is best known for drawing The Legion, Thor, Avengers, Siege and The Magic Order, soon to be a Netflix show.

Here's the Marvel Comics solicitation that ran for February 2021, scheduled for Black History Month.

MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY #1

HO CHE ANDERSON, DANNY LORE, NNEDI OKORAFOR, TOCHI ONYEBUCHI, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS AND MORE! (W)

SEAN HILL, VALENTINE DE LANDRO, Ken Lashley AND MORE! (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

VARIANT COVER BY EDGE

VARIANT COVER BY Ken Lashley

CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY MONTH IN MIGHTY MARVEL STYLE!

Black Panther. Storm. Blade. Falcon. Ironheart. Luke Cage. Spectrum. And so many more. Marvel's incredible legacy of black heroes gets the star treatment in this action-packed special! New and established creators take on their favorite heroes in a dizzying array of stories designed to inspire and uplift! The Marvel's Voices program is your #1 stop for "the world outside your window" – don't sleep on this one!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99