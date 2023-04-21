Chris Yost & Val Rodrigues' Unnatural Order- Vault July 2023 Solicits Chris Yost and Val Rodrigues launch their new Vault Comics series Unnatural Order in July. Take a look below as well as Vault Comics' July 2023 solicits.

Chris Yost and Val Rodrigues launch their new Vault Comics series Unnatural Order in July. Take a look below as well as at the rest of the Vault Comics' July 2023 solicits and solicitations for Money Shot, Barbaric, Door By Door Night By Night, End After End, Godfell, The Nasty and more…

UNNATURAL ORDER #1 CVR A RODRIGUES

VAULT COMICS

MAY232117

MAY232118 – UNNATURAL ORDER #1 CVR B HIXSON – 4.99

MAY232119 – UNNATURAL ORDER #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MARIA THE WOLF – 4.99

MAY232120 – UNNATURAL ORDER #1 CVR D 25 COPY INCV LOTAY – 4.99

MAY232121 – UNNATURAL ORDER #1 CVR E 50 COPY INCV LOTAY – 4.99

MAY232122 – UNNATURAL ORDER #1 CVR F 100 COPY INCV MARIA THE WOLF – 4.99

(W) Chris Yost (A / CA) Val Rodrigues

Chris Yost, co-creator of X-23, writer of hundreds of X-men issues and films and shows like Thor: Ragnarok and The Mandalorian, returns to comic books with Val Rodrigues to weave together Dark Fantasy and action-packed SciFi in UNNATURAL ORDER!

After the fall of the Britons and the Roman invasion of Hibernia, the captive known only as the Druid is released, sending a darkness across the world…an age of horrors, of fire and entrails. As the innocent burn in the Wicker fields, those who would resist learn of the existence of a man who even the Druid fears. For it is this prisoner, a soldier from a different time, who alone knows the Druid's secret: this is not how the world is supposed to be.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MONEY SHOT COMES AGAIN #3 CVR A LAGACE (MR)

VAULT COMICS

MAY232123

MAY232124 – MONEY SHOT COMES AGAIN #3 CVR B SEELEY (MR) – 4.99

MAY232125 – MONEY SHOT COMES AGAIN #3 CVR C POLYBAG PATRIDGE (MR) – 7.99

(W) Tim Seeley (A / CA) Gisele Lagace

The XXX-plorers are trapped on the body of a dead space god with demented tech billionaire Hannah Dorsch! Can they escape to complete their mission, or will they be forced to accept an indecent proposal? Meanwhile, Cherry Popstar tests her power.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 4.99

QUEEN OF SWORDS BARBARIC STORY #3 CVR A HOWELL (MR)

VAULT COMICS

MAY232126

MAY232127 – QUEEN OF SWORDS BARBARIC STORY #3 CVR B GOODEN (MR) – 4.99

MAY232128 – QUEEN OF SWORDS BARBARIC STORY #3 CVR C LEIZ POLYBAG (MR) – 7.99

(W) Michael Moreci (A / CA) Corin Howell

Serra confronts her wicked sister, while Deadheart and Ka make a final stand (exciting Ga'Bar the sword so much his hilt swells), and Soren's past and future entwine…in this epic end of the arc to QUEEN OF SWORDS, the stand-alone adventure bursting from the world of BARBARIC!

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 4.99

DOOR TO DOOR NIGHT BY NIGHT #7 CVR A CANTIRINO

VAULT COMICS

MAY232129

MAY232130 – DOOR TO DOOR NIGHT BY NIGHT #7 CVR B HURTT – 4.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Sally Cantirino

Welcome to the sales team, Johnny Rad! Hope you like murderous man-beasts in the night! As a would-be hairband rockstar joins the crew, strange stories of monsters in the woods begin to surface. What happens, though, when monsters aren't exactly as they seem? What happens when our team encounters the monster that other monsters fear?

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 4.99

END AFTER END #9 CVR A SUNANDO

VAULT COMICS

MAY232131

MAY232132 – END AFTER END #9 CVR B KANGAS – 4.99

(W) Tim Daniel, David Andry (A) Sunando C (CA) Sunando C

The end of the End. All the players are in place, good versus evil, light versus darkness. The Olc sends his forces against our heroes in their final stand. The Catha and her Salvia start the ceremony to summon the Bluire de Slánaitheoir, the great hero who can defeat the Olc, but they won't be able to complete it unless they possess all the relic pieces. A perfect time for someone with a piece to make his play for power.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

GODFELL #5 CVR A HENNESSY

VAULT COMICS

MAY232133

MAY232134 – GODFELL #5 CVR B GOODEN – 4.99

(W) Christopher Sebela (A / CA) Ben Hennessy

Zanzi and Neth have reached the heart of God, where the fight for control of the divine corpse is on the brink of full-blown war. With Zanzi's former army on one side and her former enemies on the other, she and Neth must step into the conflict, stop the deranged cultists hot in pursuit, and attempt to access the Elysian Fields of God's brain.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 4.99

NASTY #4 CVR A CAHOON

VAULT COMICS

MAY232135

MAY232136 – NASTY #4 CVR B CANTIRINO – 4.99

(W) John Lees (A) George Kambadais (A / CA) Adam Cahoon

Production on the Glasgow remake of House of Creeping Flesh is well underway, with the local supermarket transformed into a house of horrors for makeshift night shoots. But underneath the gory prosthetics and wooden line delivery, a very real threat is taking ever more concrete shape, growing harder for Thumper and his friends to control.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 4.99