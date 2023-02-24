ComicsPRO: Vault: Unnatural Order by Christopher Yost & Val Rodrigues Described as "Zero Dark Thirty meets The Lord of the Rings", Unnatural Order was announced today from Vault Comics at ComicsPRO.

At ComicsPRO today, Vault Comics announced a new series for later this year, Unnatural Order from Christopher Yost and Val Rodrigues. Described as "Zero Dark Thirty meets The Lord of the Rings" it tells the story of "a Roman soldier and a witch who lead a motley crew of heroes against a common enemy, the fearsome Druid, who has taken over the world with ancient magic. Their ragtag crew grows even stranger when a modern American soldier joins their ranks. Perhaps this dark and twisted fantasy world The Druid has crafted is not so distant from our own. As they close in on their enemy, the band of misfits will have to decide if The Druid's twisted vision for the world is actually worse than the one they're trying to restore: our world, right here and now. Fantasy and SciFi collide in Chris Yost and Val Rodrigues' UNNATURAL ORDER!"

Christopher Yost says, "After years in film and animation, comics remains my first love, and I am coming back to comics this summer with my new creator-owned title 'Unnatural Order' with the amazing Val Rodrigues on art. There is nowhere I would rather be doing this series than Vault, as they are putting out some of the most exciting comics on shelves today, and I am thrilled to work with them."

Here are some images from Unnatural Order shared with retailers in the room, seen here for the first time outside of that.

Vault Comics was founded in 2016 by brothers Damian Wessel and Adrian Wassel, and their cousin Nathan Gooden and is based in Missoula, Montana. Notable published titles include Barbaric, Wasted Space, Vampire: The Masquerade, Dark One, Money Shot, Reactor, Heathen, Vagrant Queen, Shadow Service and many more. And now, Unnatural Order!

You can keep up with the ComicsPRO Retailer Summit on Bleeding Cool right here. It started today in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel & Suites Pittsburgh Downtown and will run for two more days, held again in person for the first time in three years.