Christopher Jones' Connecting Covers For Doctor Who Comic #1-4

It must be a day of connecting covers. In November, Titan Comics is doing a Doctor Who relaunch, in time for this year's Doctor Who Comics Day, with Doctor Who Comic #1. We already looked at the solicitation and covers for the launch which will see the Thirteenth Doctor meet Rose Tyler, and the Tenth Doctor, and face the Sea Devils.

Also solicited is a cover by artist Christopher Jones which is part of a bigger piece of art connecting across the #1-4 arc. And, just as with Charlie Adlard's Walking Dead connecting covers we ran earlier, you are seeing this on Bleeding Cool for the first time, because a) we love you lots and b) PR means nothing to us. Look for the usual Rich Twitch to follow…

I'll split the covers up below with some handy-dandy Microsoft Paint skills.

