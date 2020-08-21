Thirteenth Doctor Meets Rose Tyler in the New Doctor Who Comics #1

It is Doctor Who's fifty-seventh birthday this November. And, after the Time Lord Victorious comic from Titan Comics, it seems November will be starting afresh, anew, with a new ongoing Doctor Who comic book series called… Doctor Who Comics. With Doctor Who Comics #1 from Jody Houser and Roberta Ingranata featuring the Thirteenth Doctor facing the Sea Devils – but also starring the Tenth Doctor and Rose Tyler too for another multi-Doctor story and, following from the Martha Jones revisitation to Blink, we have the first time the Thirteenth Doctor will meet Rose. Anyone else got chills? Here is the full solicitation and cover gallery (so far) kicking off with a cover from the biggest cover star in comic books right now, Peach Momoko.

Doctor Who Comics #1 will debut in comic book stores on November 18th, 2020, five days short of the anniversary. What makes this new series special, and justified the name change from Doctor Who to Doctor Who Comics, I don't know, but it may suggest playing fast and loose more, over which Doctor and which companions feature in the comic book, issue to issue? We await the official press release…

DOCTOR WHO COMICS #1

TITAN COMICS

SEP201470

(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata (CA) Peach Momoko

Doctor Who returns with the comic debut of iconic 70s TV Villain!

After narrowly escaping the Weeping Angels and the Autons in 1960s London,

the Tenth and Thirteenth Doctor must team-up once again to save present-day Earth from being overrun by the classic aquatic villain, the Sea Devils!

Who else can they turn to for help but Rose Tyler: leader of the human resistance! In Shops: Nov 18, 2020 SRP: $3.99

