Christos Gage and Marc Borstel Launch New Nyx Series From Dynamite

That's Nyx, not NYX, a difference I am sure Marvel Comics trademark lawyers would have wanted to talk about, if Nick Barrucci hadn't trademarked the three letters back in July for printed comic books. And now Christos Gage and Marc Borstel will be launching a new Nyx comics series from Dynamite Entertainment, created by Tom Sniegoski and Ed McGuinness back in 1996, and spinning out of Vampirella.

Nyx is the centuries old daughter of a human and the mad god Chaos. Recently the influence of her mortal side has been growing stronger, plaguing her with very human emotions and drives. Though she still has the other side of her that transforms into a flame demon and requires her to feed on the life force of living beings to survive. Can she find her place in this world, or even happiness and love? Or is she doomed to a destiny of evil? When her powerful father reenters her life, that will only complicate matters. And when she and Vampirella meet again, will it be as allies, foes, or something even stranger? On his approach to the series and the antihero lead, Christos Gage said, "Are they doing good things for bad reasons? Are they fighting to overcome their inherent nature? Are they not sure? If handled properly, I think readers can relate to someone who makes mistakes or bad decisions more than they can someone who always gets it right." Spinning out of the critically acclaimed 50th anniversary relaunch of the Vampirella mythos driven by Christopher Priest, this new series will also be a perfect entry point for fans curious about the wider world surrounding Vampirella and its most colorful characters. Said superstar vampiress is also set to appear in this series, alongside the first appearance of an exciting new character with a surprising link to Vampi's past. Writer Christos Gage is joined by artist Marc Borstel (Weapon X, Lady Death), colorist Jordi Escuin, and letterer Taylor Esposito. Debuting in 1996, created by Tom Sniegoski and Ed McGuinness, Nyx's origins go back even further to the beginnings of the Vampirella franchise. Her father Chaos is one of Vampirella's earliest foes, and Nyx took on that familial duty as the vampiric heroine's nemesis for a new era. In the smash hit Death & Destruction event series, she even killed Adam Van Helsing and then claimed Vampirella's life too, in a timeline continued today by Sniegoski in Dynamite's revived Vengeance of Vampirella series.

With covers from Lucio Parrillo, Rose Besch, Fernando Dagnino and Greebo Vigonte. Which is a world away from previous cover issues.