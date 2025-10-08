Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: clayton crain, new york comic con, Retailer Day

Clayton Crain's Marvel Comics Variants Announced At New York Comic Con

Ripping through Retailer Day at New York Comic Con, comes the news that comic book artist Clayton Crain will have his own cover variant program across Marvel Comics in January 2026.

Clayton Crain is a comic book artist known for his digitally painted work on Marvel Comics books such as Ghost Rider, X-Force, and Carnage, as well as an unpublished four-issue Ant-Man series, and on the Valiant Comics series Rai. He has also worked with Todd McFarlane with runs drawing Curse of Spawn and Kiss: Psycho Circus, DC Comics, and is also noted for his sketch cover acrylic paintings. He got his first work from Acclaim when they were publishing Valiant comics, including Shadowman issues #16 to #20, but is better known now for his cover work. And for people putting acetate covers onto his comics and charging a small fortune.

New York Comic Con is the biggest such show in the USA, produced and managed by ReedPop, and has been running since 2006. It regularly begins with presentations for comic book retailers, known as Retailer Day.

