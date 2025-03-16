Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: clydene nee, wondercon

Clydene Nee – A Celebration Of Her Life, At WonderCon Next Week

Clydene Nee, a celebration of her life and work, is being held on the Friday evening of WonderCon next week

Clydene Nee was the head coordinator of Artist Alley at San Diego Comic-Con since 1989.

Her notable work includes coloring and lettering for Marvel, Top Cow, Dark Horse, and Wildstorm.

Clydene was a pivotal figure advocating for new comic creators and supporting artist work.

At WonderCon next weekend, at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, they will hold a celebration for the late Clydene Nee on the Friday of the show, from 9 to 10 p.m. at the Hilton California Ballroom B—Ten Forward. Clydene Nee died in her sleep at the age of 66, last November, after major medical interventions. The notice runs below:

"Please join us in remembrance of Clydene Nee, colorist, letterer, architect of Artists' Alley, and longtime member of the Comic-Con family. Share your stories of this amazing woman who was a fierce friend and supporter to many artists. All are welcome."

When: Friday, March 28, 9 – 10 pm

Where: Hilton California Ballroom B – Ten Forward, Anaheim, California,

Friend of Bleeding Cool, Clydene Nee was best known as the head coordinator of Artist Alley at San Diego Comic-Con since 1989. She also worked as a colourist and letterer at Marvel, Top Cow, Dark Horse and Wildstorm on titles such as Cyberforce, Shadowhawk, Thunderstrike, Ultraman, Supreme, Gay Comics, Vanguard, created the early colour designs for Spawn and more. She was also the sister of John Nee, co-founder of Wildstorm, and former Publisher at Marvel Comics, and together they owned a company that used to colour comics and ran the film for about half of the Image Comics studios, Top Cow, Extreme, Shadowline, and WildStorm overflow work. A volunteer at San Diego Comic-Com since 1979 as head coordinator of Artist Alley, she very much made the role her own, as well as running art auctions, projectors and panels, someone very keen to champion new comic book creators and find them a place to show off their best work – and maybe get some actual paying work out of it. At the time of her death, her partner, Jennifer Roth, shared details, saying, "In case anyone hasn't heard, my dear friend and partner, Clydene Nee, passed away during the night. She went quietly in her sleep in her own comfy bed. She had coronary calcium buildup from years of dialysis and countless other health problems."

