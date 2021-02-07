Cobra Kai and Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG, 7th February 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Cobra Kai, DC Infinite Frontier, Pokémon GO or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
- Cobra Kai Star Mary Mouser Surprised by Fans' Reactions to LaRussos
- Cliff Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2021
- Whatever Happened To The Kalos Rollout In Pokémon GO?
- Star Trek: Jeri Ryan Prefers Seven on Picard; Offers Season 2 Update
- American Horror Story: Frances Conroy (Finally) Season 10 Confirmed
- Why Did We Think DC Comics Was Calling Black Adam, Shazadam?
- Tomorrow Is Roselia Community Day In Pokémon GO
- Fox Corp Shows Lou Dobbs Tonight What Cancel Culture Looks Like
- Shadow Mamoswine Shakes The Pokémon GO Meta
- DC Comics Erases Michael Davis From Black History Month?
- Obscure Comics: General Mills Presents Batman V Superman #4
- Diamond UK Delays To Comic Book Stores This Week
- Deathblow, Team 6, Marlowe – Wildstorm Comes To DC Infinite Frontier
- Diamond Discounts Free Comic Book Day 2020 Comics To Retailers
- Manara To Mignola To Madureira – Original Art Up For Auction
- An Upcoming Heroes Reborn One-Shot Shows Us Hyperion In His Early Days
- Bryan Hitch, Olivier Coipel, Frank Quitely & Mark Millar Original Art
- Dead End Kids: Suburban Job #2 Sells Out, No Word On Second Printing
- "Death Note" Returns for a Special One-Shot Story – Read it Online for Free!
- Today's Darth Vader #1 Comic Rewrites George Lucas' Star Wars Canon (MASSIVE SPOILERS)
- Bad Idea Comics – No Digital, No Collections, No Variants, One-Per-Customer, From Twenty Stores Only
- The Brand New Batmobile – There's An App For That – in Batman #88 (Spoilers)
- DC's Generation Zero On Free Comic Book Day – a Sequel to Flash Forward and the Beginning of the New DC Timeline
- Bodnar's Auction House Pulls DC Comics Bound Volumes From Sale
- Funko Announces Four New Pokemon Pop Vinyl Figures
- Destination Comics – A New Publisher From Comicsgate's Richard Meyer and Chuck Dixon? With Sylvester Stallone-Written Expendables, And More
- "Ray Donovan" Showrunner David Hollander Confused by Series Ending
- It's the Long-Awaited My Little Pony/Transformers Crossover from IDW
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Pre-Orders Available Today
- Everything Lex Luthor Knew Was Wrong – Justice League #17 Rewrites More DC History
- LATE: Another Week, Another Delay For Doomsday Clock #9
- Natasha Lyonne in 'Russian Doll': The Embodiment of NYC's East Village
- Could The Undertaker Leave WWE for AEW?
- Richard Bruning, former EIC at Capital Comics, former creative director at DC, art director and consulting editor for Berger Books.
- Alan Grant, longstanding writer of Judge Dredd, Batman and Lobo.
- Bob Camp, artist on G.I. Joe, Crazy Magazine, Bizarre Adventures, Savage Tales, Conan the Barbarian, and The 'Nam.
- Paul Castiglia, writer and editor on Archie Comics and Sonic The Hedgehog.
- Brandon Spicer, artist for Cry Havoc Creations
