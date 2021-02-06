An Upcoming Heroes Reborn One-Shot Shows Us Hyperion In His Early Days

Marvel's upcoming company-wide Heroes Reborn event will touch every character in the Marvel Universe, as they reimagine the universe as one in which the Avengers never existed. Removing Earth's mightiest heroes from the equation leaves quite a hole, but there will be other heroes stepping up to fill it. One of these heroes will be Hyperion, and as the leader of the Squadron Supreme, he will be leading them into the role that the Avengers filled in the Marvel Universe we are all familiar with. But that's all about the now, and in the upcoming one-shot issue, Heroes Reborn: Hyperion & the Imperial Guard, we get a look at Hyperion in his teenage days in an adventure where he joined forces with the Imperial Guard on a mission to the Negative Zone.

The upcoming teenage-Hyperion one-shot will be written by Ryan Cady (Venom) with art by Michele Bandini (Spider-Man: City at War). In an interview with CBR, Cady said, "We're fully embracing that metafiction in our one-shot — diving headfirst into this new world that Jason and Ed have constructed. That's what thrills me the most about this event. These aren't just stories of a different world; they're stories from a different world. It'll feel as retrospective and full as if you'd been reading issues of Hyperion and the Imperial Guard your entire life. And if you check the surprise sneak preview of Starjammers at the end of the book, you're gonna wish you could hop timelines just to preorder the rest of that series, too."

Marvel gave the following synopsis of the one-shot:

"The teenage Hyperion's cosmic quests with his Shi'ar friends near their end, but none of the young heroes are ready to say farewell. A quick mission in the Negative Zone sounds like the perfect coda to a storied fellowship…but what awaits Hyperion, Gladiator, and the rest is horror and agony beyond their wildest nightmares!"

Sounds pretty exciting! Also included in the issue will be a special preview of the new spinoff series, The Starjammers.

Marvel's Heroes Reborn: Hyperion & the Imperial Guard #1 will be hitting shelves in May.