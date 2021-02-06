Tomorrow Is Roselia Community Day In Pokémon GO

It's that time of the month again. Tomorrow is Community Day in Pokémon GO, and Roselia is the featured Pokémon. Let's dive into the details.

Here are the full details of Roselia Community Day in Pokémon GO along with our tips:

Sunday, February 7, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Roselia will be appearing more frequently in the wild. If you're lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one!

Last month, Machop Community Day saw Niantic utterly nerf every non-Machop spawn in the game. In my raid group, we saw approximately two spawns other than Machop the entire day. Niantic has never commented on this change, but this hyper, hyper increased Community Day may make this quite the chance to earn Candy XL.

Evolve Roselia during the event or up to two hours afterward to get a Roserade that knows both the Charged Attack Weather Ball (Fire-type ) and the Fast Attack Bullet Seed.

This is interesting in that we're getting a Community Day that offers two moves for the first-ever time, but this one seems like it has niche usage. It's essentially going to make Roselia good against other Grass-types rather than giving it coverage against a Pokémon that could actually hurt it.

Budew will be hatching from 2 km Eggs. 1/4 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into an Incubator during the event period.

Take advantage of this while you can, even if this Community Day isn't your style. 1/4 Hatch Distance is a terrific feature and will go into effect an hour after the Team GO Rocket event ends, so stock up on those KM Strange Eggs while you can.

For US$1 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Roselia Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, Stop and Smell the Roselia. Remember, Trainers—if you purchase a ticket for the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event by Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. PST (GMT −8), you'll get this Special Research story for free!

Stay tuned for our Is It Worth It breakdown on this ticket, as we assess the direction these ticketed Special Research questlines have taken lately.

Good luck out there, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!