Dead End Kids: Suburban Job #2 Sells Out, No Word On Second Printing

Back in January, Bleeding Cool reported that Dead End Kids: The Suburban Job #1 from No Heroine writer Frank Gogol and Source Point Press had sold out two weeks ahead of release. Now it looks as if the series second issue has sold out four weeks ahead of its release.

Gogol launched his comics career with Dead End Kids, which sold out all its issues ahead of their release as well. Ditto for his second creator-owned series No Heroine last year. So, a book with his name on the front selling out exactly out of the ordinary at this point, but selling out a full month ahead of release has got to be a new record for the young writer.

While the first two issues of Dead End Kids: The Suburban Job are sold out at the distribution level, it looks as if they are both in stock for retailers to order directly from the publisher, at least for now. As of this writing, there's no indication from Gogol or from Source Point Press that Dead End Kids #1 (or #2 for that matter) will be heading back to print.

Does anyone want to take bets on whether The Suburban Job #3 will sell out at Diamond five weeks early? Six?

Dead End Kids: The Suburban Job #2 hits comics shops Wednesday, February 24th.

Dead End Kids: The Suburban Job #2

(W) Frank Gogol (A) Nenad Cvitcanin (CA) Criss Madd

The Suburban Job continues! Torie, Brian, and Amna suddenly find themselves in possession of a giant bag of cash. And Ray-Ray wants it back. But who is the mysterious kingpin of suburbia? Nothing is what it seems; it's all so much worse than that! How long can the kids stay off Ray-Ray's radar? Find out as the indie hit of 2021 dials it up to eleven and one of our kids has a very, very bad day…