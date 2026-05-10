Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Popscars, We Are Demons, Wise Acre

Collect Your Popscars in Wise Acre's July 2026 Full Solicits

Collect your Popscars in Wise Acre's July 2026 Full solicits and solicitations #popscars

Popscars by Pat O'Malley and Santi Gullen is collected in Wise Acre's July 2026 solicits and solicitations as well as the latest City Of Demons by Parker Newman and Kingsley Ezeh, and Magnus Jakuta by Frederick Littles, Devin Arscott and Luiz Inzunza…

POPSCARS TP VOL 01 (MR)

(W) Pat O'Malley (A) Santi Guillen (CA) Robert Sammelin

In the glitter-stained gutters of Los Angeles, Pinky—a masked vigilante with a vendetta—launches a brutal, blood-splattered mission of revenge. Her target? The man who destroyed her life and built his career off the backs of the broken: her own father, a powerful movie producer hiding behind red carpets and industry fame.

$24.99 7/29/2026

CITY OF DEMONS #4 KINGLSEY EZEH

(W) Parker Newman (A/CA) Kingsley Ezeh

In the shadows of 1924 Los Angeles, the past refuses to stay buried. As Lawrence comes face-to-face with the deadly enforcer Joel Mason, a chilling ultimatum forces him to confront not only the Boyle family's reach, but the darkness within himself. Meanwhile, Lucas is faced with a choice that defines who he is: justice or mercy. As new clues emerge and old wounds reopen, a haunting truth begins to surface, some monsters aren't made by the city… they're forged by what it takes to survive it. $4.99 7/22/2026

MAGNUS JAKUTA #5

(W) Frederick Littles, Devin Arscott (A/CA) Luis Inzunza

Magnus and his sister MeKyla stand at a crossroads after enduring a series of grueling trials. As new dangers arise, Magnus must trust in the strength passed down from his father. This issue captures the power of family, duty, and the wisdom shared between generations as they prepare for the ultimate challenge.

$5.99 7/22/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!