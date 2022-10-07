Comic Book Creator Juan Roncagliolo Berger Has Passed Away

Juan Roncagliolo Berger passed away very recently. A Peruvian artist who worked for various publishers in Peru, illustrating encyclopedias and novels, who then emigrated to Mexico in the 1980s, he worked on the celebrated comics Tarzan and Fantomas for Editorial Novaro, before moving on a romantic comic book series, Lagrimas, risas y amor, then Mujeres immortales, and finally Novelas inmortales and Libro vaquero. Occasionally confused with Wonder Woman artist Jon Rosenberger, he also worked on the revival of several old Editions Lug characters, such as Doc Sullivan, Phenix, Babette and Brigade As. Starting in the early 2000s, he collaborated with Hexagon Comics, first drawing Phenix for three years, then on a few episodes of Kabur and Strangers, as well as the very first issue of the Guardian of the Republic. All of which have now been made available in English.

Hexagon Comics publisher and long-standing comic book creator Jean-Marc Lofficier told me " I never met Juan, but we corresponded a lot in the 2000s when he was drawing Phenix (which I was writing) as well as the very first issue of The Guardian of the Republic, created by my friend Thierry Mornet. Juan always reminded me of Dick Giordano, with whom I had had the pleasure of meeting when Randy and I worked for DC in the 1980s. He shared the same "old world" gentlemanly manner; his graphic style had the same clear and accurate perfection; finally, like Dick, he was also a mentor and teacher to many younger artists, such as Alfredo Macall."



