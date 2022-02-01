Comic Book Writer & Editor Brian Augustyn Died This Weekend, Aged 67

Longstanding comic book writer and editor Brian Augustyn, died last weekend from a stroke, aged 67. His longstanding colleague and friend, Mark Waid posted the tragic news on Facebook, reposted here with permission;

This one really hurts: Brian Augustyn, rest in peace. The Augustyn family has asked me to let Brian's friends and fans know that Brian passed away today after suffering a sudden, severe stroke over the weekend. I have spent a lot of time these last few hours writing about Brian, and I'll share those thoughts soon, but for now I simply wanted to let everyone know. Comics has lost a very kind, very talented man who has been my big brother and one of my very best friends for nearly 35 years. If you've ever been a friend, colleague, or fan of Brian's–or, frankly, a fan of the work done by Humberto Ramos, Mike Wieringo, Mike Parobeck, Oscar Jimenez, Howard Porter, Travis Charest, or any of the many, many other creators who owe their careers to Brian, myself included–I'm asking you to send a card or a note to his wife Nadine and daughters Carrie and Allie to express your condolences and tell them what he meant to you. I believe it would mean a lot to them. I realize we live in an ephemeral era of emails and texts, but something tangible, something on paper, something they can treasure, would be appreciated. Send to the following address and I will pass everything along, so please keep it to letters and cards if you will. Thank you. Send to:

Mark Waid for the Augustyns

c/o Humanoids

6464 Sunset Blvd, Suite 1180

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Universally liked within the industry, Brian Augustyn was a comic book editor and writer, who began working in the comic book industry in the mid-eighties, editing books like Trollords, and both Syphons and Speed Racer for NOW Comics. In 1988, he joined DC Comics as a co-editor on Action Comics Weekly. He then became a solo editor on the likes of The Flash, Justice League and the Impact Comics line. He hired Mark Waid as writer on The Flash in 1992 which began a long working relationship between the two, including an eight-year run on Flash, as well as editing books such as Comet and Impulse. He also wrote the first Elseworlds title Batman: Gotham by Gaslight drawn by Mike Mignola as well as its sequel Batman: Master of the Future, Black Condor, Imperial Guard, Out There and Crimson – both with Impulse artist Humberto Ramos. He also co-wrote with Mark Waid, comics such as The Crusaders, Painkiller Jane and Ash, X-O Manowar, and JLA: Year One. He also returned to The Flash to write it with Mark Waid from 1996 to 2000, which would see Wally West married Linda Park.

Our hearts go out to Brian Augustyn's friends, colleagues and family, and all the comic book people whose work he touched. He will be severely missed.