Comic Store In Your Future When The Bad Guys Make You The Bad Guy

looking back over fifteen years or dealing with people

One of the biggest surprises I had during the first years of running the comic and gaming store, Rodman Comics, was what people were willing to say or do. Not everyone's morals are the same. In all the years of being open, no one who has stolen from me has ever paid back what they stole. They might have been stealing for a while, but they never offered to try to make up for what they did. They may have been "sorry", though it always felt more like a "sorry" they got caught. Often, the excuses were a surprise to me. "You have plenty", "it is a misunderstanding", and many more.

I learned that people would put friendship with others first, that somehow, even if someone did something wrong, it was my fault. They weren't really stealing; it was just me. When I first opened, we did not have a camera set up, and I learned the hard way that I needed to get one; simply catching someone was not good enough. I had one person who we knew was stealing. He would hang out at the comic store for hours waiting for a chance when we weren't watching. I knew I needed it on camera, or I would get some lame excuse, such as "Rod's just accusing me because he doesn't like me". Taking responsibility for one's actions was a rarity even over a decade ago.

What was happening was that the person would steal from us and then post what he had for sale on Craigslist. Even if he did not get much for the items, they did not cost him anything, so it was all profit for him. I ordered a camera for the comic store, which would record and then it could replay on the computer. Of course, my employee catches him red-handed the day before it arrives. I got a text that it was all just a misunderstanding. I texted back that I needed him to come clean and that I had bought a camera for the comic store, so it was best to tell me now. I left out the part that it hadn't arrived yet. To my surprise, he admitted it.

Afterwards, his parents called me, wanting to talk to me. I told them I didn't want to talk to them, but of course, they just showed up at the comic store anyway. His father told me about a painful surgery he just had, and I was thinking, "What does that have to do with anything?" They told me their son "loves" the store, and I thought, "I sure the heck don't do anything bad to something that I love". I got told that his medicine is why he was stealing, and I pointed out that he was stealing long before he started the medication. They surprised me; they wanted me to let him come back. This was when the store was new, and I was already losing money; no way I was letting someone who stole from me come back. I tried explaining that they might want to make sure he doesn't steal again; he is an adult, so that is not something you want on your record. All they are worried about is whether I would press charges. They let me know they were not able to repay me for what he stole. Which I bet they could have. I said he is not coming back.

Later on, a friend of his comes in saying he really misses this place and wants to come back. I was just thinking, "Maybe don't steal?" A teenager who I caught stealing when I first opened, came back a few weeks later when a mom and her daughter were in the store, and asked if I would set up a countertop so he and his friend could play Magic: The Gathering. I was less than happy, though I tried to keep my cool in front of them when explaining that he had stolen, and he was banned, so he will not be playing Magic here. After he left, I apologized to the mother, saying how I couldn't believe he came back. If they hadn't been there, I would have been less nice.

One of the past Dungeons & Dragons groups got upset with me because I wouldn't let the Dungeon Master do whatever he wanted. They hung out for free and acted like they owned the place. Needless to say, that group ended. Note to players who hang out for free at gaming places: You are not adding anything to where you are playing. You are just taking up space.

During the first year of Rodman Comics, a former employee stopped in to tell me he had an interview with a fast-food place. I said, "Looking like that? You look like you are going to a baseball game." He told me it was a minimum-wage job, which was no big deal. I just thought everyone who dresses better and tries harder will have more of a chance for the job. I just let it go. He did not get the job. He told people it was my fault; I must not have given him a good review. He even told my employee at the time, who was still on staff, that I gave him a bad review. Just one big problem, I never got called about him. They did not bother calling me.

I had another former employee apply at a grocery store; he did not get the job. He also decided to tell people it was my fault. He even told my employee that when he came in and got his last check. We did a special order for him, and he told my employee he would not support the comic store, so he stuck us with what he had us order. When my employee told me all this, I told him I never got a call about him. Now, this time, the person keeps telling people it is my fault; I would have customers coming in asking why I did not give him a good review. This lasts for a while; it is like he is telling everyone in the local gaming circle. I am annoyed. One, it was for an entry-level job; there are multiple grocery stores in town, so go apply at another one, and if you truly thought I gave you a bad review, do not put me down. Then one of his friends, who worked at the grocery store, came in and asked me why I did not give his friend a good review. I asked him if they had called him instead? He says no, he wasn't listed as a reference. I asked, "Your friend did not put you down as a contact, even though you work there as a manager?"

After a few more weeks of having people ask me about giving him a bad review that I never got a call about, I decided to stop by and talk with the person. He would not give me a straight answer. I then said, "You did not even apply, did you?" I told him no more lies and left. Sure enough, no more people asking why I gave him a bad review.

When we first opened, I admit I foolishly thought that by providing a place for people to buy collectables and play everything from board games, Heroclix, X-Wing Miniatures, Magic: The Gathering, and more, people would simply be happy about it and things would go smoothly. When dealing with large groups of people, there are going to be a lot of different personalities. It is like having a big family gathering; some are glad to see you. and some are not.

The biggest mistake in the comic store's history was having free gaming. It was a terrible mistake. That said, while outside of the store things look hectic (tariffs, Diamond, and more), inside has never been better with the customers and staff. To another fifteen years!

