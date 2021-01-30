ComicsPRO Launch Their First Online Retailer Meeting In February

The comic book retailer activist organisation, ComicsPRO are launching their first online retailer meeting on the 18th and 19th of February this year.

Over thirty vendors are lined up to participate and the ComicsPRO Keynote Speaker will be Kazu Kibuishi, creator of the graphic novel Amulet, And the first three hundred comic book retailers who sign up to attend (it's free) will get a signed copy of Amulet volume 1. The ComicsPRO conference will feature a series of publisher presentations and networking opportunities to help retailers improve their businesses.

"We are extremely excited about Kazu being our Keynote Speaker" said Peter Dolan, President of ComicsPRO. "Graphic novels for readers of all ages are increasingly popular, and smart comics retailers are taking advantage of this growing trend. Kazu will give an especially interesting insight into the kids' market."

Retailer Registration for the conference is FREE. As a bonus, the first 300 comic retail storefronts registering and attending the meeting will also get a signed copy of Amulet Volume One, courtesy of Scholastic. Starting the week of February 1st, retailers have the opportunity to upgrade their registration to attend Roundtable Sessions, allowing them to get gifts of variant comics from publishers. Publishers and vendors attending the meeting include:

A Wave Blue World

Aftershock Comics

ALA-Graphic Novels and Comics Roundtable

Anomaly Productions

Artists, Writers, & Artisans, Ata-Boy,

Bad Idea

BCW Supplies

Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC)

BOOM! Studios

Comics Book Legal Defense Fund (CBLDF)

ComicsPRO

Dark Horse Comics

DC Entertainment

Diamond Comic Distribution

Die Hard Dice

Fantagraphics Books

IDW Publishing

Image Comics

Macmillan Children's Publishing Group/First Second

Mad Cave Studios

Marvel Comics

Oni Press

Scholastic

Scout Comics and Entertainment

The NPD Group

TKO Studios

Valiant Entertainment

Vault Comics

Viz Media

"With the meeting online and with free participation for retailers, there's sure to be increased virtual attendance from retailers," said Marco Davanzo, Executive Director of ComicsPRO. "Although we'd love to have the meeting in-person, as is our tradition, we believe retailers are going to like the advantages of having the 2021 meeting online: Saving travel expenses, keeping it safe during this pandemic, plus retailers will be able to re-watch recorded sessions on their own schedule."