ComicsPRO: Oni's Compact Adventure Time, Rick & Morty Fit On DC Shelf

Article Summary Oni Press unveils compact collections for Adventure Time and Rick & Morty at ComicsPRO conference.

New Oni volumes designed to fit perfectly on DC Comics Compact edition shelves.

DC's compact 5.5" x 8.5" format aims to entice both prose and manga readers.

Oni Press emphasizes compatibility without endorsing using DC Compact shelves.

The annual ComicsPRO conference in Los Angeles, California. We got some substantial news from President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson, VP of Marketing & Sales Spencer Simpson, and Director of Marketing & Communications Dan Crary. Such as Oni Press talking about… Trim Size.

I mean, this was a room full of comic book retailers, creators, publishers and distributors, so there wasn't a lot of trim sizes to go around, But no, these are a new format for Oni Comics collections, to fit the DC Comics Compact size.

Literally as well, these Adventure Time and Rick and Morty books from Oni Press will fit inside the special DC Comics Compact shelving items that have been shipped to comic book stores widely. Although Oni Press were very keen to say that yes, they did fit, perfectly, but no they were not advising you to do that. They were very clear on this point. They just wanted people to be aware of the… mathematics, I guess.

"The DC Compact Comics price and sizing is perfect for readers of prose and manga looking to pick up a new-reader-friendly storyline in a self-contained full color graphic novel," said Anne DePies, SVP & General Manager, DC. "This 5.5" x 8.5" paper cut is the most widely circulated softcover book size in the US and is popular among graphic novel aficionados in international markets. At $9.99, it's a great price point for retailers to stock these classic titles. For readers, DC Compact Comics deliver a new graphic novel reading experience that fits in the palm of their hands, with no loss of readability." And Oni Press says… "snap".

Oni Press based in Portland, Oregon, was founded by Bob Schreck and Joe Nozemack in 1997 and is best known for publishing such series as Scott Pilgrim and Rick and Morty. In 2019, it became an imprint label following the company's merger with Lion Forge Comics. The merged company, Oni–Lion Forge Publishing Group (OLFPG), is owned by Polarity.

Catch up with all out ComicsPRO breaking news using this link if you want… ComicsPRO is a trade association for comic book retailers, a volunteer non-profit organization that states it is dedicated to improving the comic book specialty market. Since the decline of Diamond, ComicsPRO Summit has become the central annual comic book retailer meet-up occasion.

