ComiXology Announces They Are Closing The DC Comics App

We knew this was happening as a result of the DC Comics Universe App, even though it's only available in North America. But tonight, ComiXology has sent out a message that the DC Comics App that they manage is to close. Customers will still be able to transfer functionality and their purchases to be read on ComiXology on their devices, but they will lose the in-app purchase ability that was stripped from ComiXology a while ago. The letter reads as follows;

Thank you for being a loyal DC fan. We wanted to let you know that the DC Comics app on iOS and Android will be closing on July 28, 2021. You will still be able to read all of your previously purchased DC comics in the comiXology app but you have to make sure that your DC comics are connected to a comiXology account. Connecting your DC Comics library to a comiXology account will ensure that all your favorite superheroes and villains will be waiting for you within the comiXology app.

DC Comics on iOS readers:

• First, tap on Quick Links ('V' icon in the upper left) within the DC Comics app. Then, tap on 'Sign In'.

• Sign into your comiXology account by using your comiXology username or Amazon login. If you're already signed in, you're half-way there!

• If you've never signed in before, you can create a new account or use an existing Amazon login to have your DC Comics library connected.

• Download the comiXology app for iOS and sign in using the account that you were using inside of DC Comics app. Now you can read all of your DC comics!

• You can continue purchasing DC comics on www.comixology.com. New purchases will automatically sync over to the comiXology iOS app for download.

DC Comics on Android readers:

• Download the comiXology app for Android and sign in using the account that you were using inside of DC Comics app. You can now read all of your DC comics.

• You can continue purchasing DC comics inside of the ComiXology Android app and on www.comixology.com. New purchases will automatically sync over to the comiXology app for download.

If you have any questions, you can contact us directly at https://www.comixology.com/contact-us.