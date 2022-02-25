ComiXology Answer Criticisms As Digital Sales Drop By Huge Amounts

We are getting more ComiXology complaints to join the litany that Bleeding Cool has been reporting in recent days from all over the place. ComiXology has not responded to Bleeding Cool's many press enquiries made over the last couple of weeks, but they did issue a response to the litany of complaints on social media yesterday. ComiXology representatives stated;

We want to take a moment to address the transition to our new app & comics webstore experience. We know this process has been far from seamless and we've heard your feedback. We understand how important improving the web reader experience is and are working as fast as possible to implement those improvements. This is our top priority right now. We've already rolled out an update to the Fire OS app, and are working on a bug fix for books that aren't loading in HD. We're making a number of other updates, prioritizing fast incremental improvements to ease the hardest pain points. Soon we'll be rolling out updates to our New Releases filter on the New Releases page across web & app so that the filters work correctly. In the meantime, we'll keep the "More New Releases" category up to date with all new releases for the week. While we work on these and other refinements, we wanted to highlight some things that we've heard customers couldn't find but which are still available in the new Comixology Guided View is still available in the app reading experiences. Just double-tap a panel to enter or exit Guided View. All your purchases are available via the account page on the web, along with DRM-free downloads for books purchased prior to the 4.0 update. We'll be adding navigation to your account from the main store page soon. Moving to the new codebase and away from our dedicated web experience was a tough call, but it's an important step towards our long-term goals – to share our love of comics, manga and graphic novels and to reach more lifelong fans. We hear your feedback and we recognize that there's a lot to be done. We appreciate your patience and support while we do everything we can to bring you the experience we envision. More to come. – The Comixology Team

This doesn't address the many issues people had had with buying and discovering new comic books, or the many issues facing international customers such as subscribing to series. But the mentioned change will be welcomed by creators, readers and especially publishers. I have spoken to a number of comic book publishers who have told me that their digital sales have dropped by anywhere from 20% to 70% as a result of the change.

