Commanders In Crisis #3 Review: Innovative Superhero Storytelling

This has to be some kind of hat trick because this series continues to dazzle with intimate, innovative superhero storytelling by pivoting a third time. The first issue was a breathtaking balance of action and exposition. The second one was introspective and intellectual as it dug into character. Commanders In Crisis #3 is sprinkled with heartbreak and the challenges of working together as the clock winds down on an impossible day.

The essence of empathy has been infused into a human and murdered. Oddly, that person — previously considered a John Doe — has a connection to the Crisis Command team that requires one of those crafty unconventional cop show solutions to get someone to talk. Along the way, it's revealed to be more than a ploy, which both helps the story (by injecting real emotional intensity to the dialogue) and hinders it (the lack of recognition in earlier issues now requires an explanation).

Nonetheless, Steve Orlando's deft script showcases the book's female characters really well, providing star turns for Frontier, Seer, and Originator. There are moments of action and intimacy, all visually presented brilliantly by Davide Tinto, Francesca Carotenuto, and Fabio Amelia. It's clear this book is going somewhere, yet each issue gives you a specific slant that feels complete in and of itself. The mystery of the murder of empathy shows effects throughout the title, and the sheer level of craft applied her is wondrous to behold.

Let's hope to see much more of Crisis Command moving forward because this series has not missed a step. RATING: BUY.