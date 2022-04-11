Commission Lists For Lake Comic Comic Arts Festival Open

This year, I am planning to attend, Lake Como Comic Art Festival at Cernobbio on the shores of Lake Como in Italy, running on the 14th and 15th of May. A very different comic convention, it has a capped attendance of a thousand, an intentionally high ticket price, around a hundred comic book artists as guests. It is not a cosplay venue, there are no toys, movies, games or other tchotchkes, there are not even comic book writers – unless they also draw. And, it is on Lake Como. You can see the appeal. Here are a few of the deals already being done by, or on behalf, of some of the guests.

Sara Pichelli:

Pre-Order Commissions to be picked up at Lake Como Comic Art Festival ONLY. You or a friend must be able to receive them directly from the artist on May 13-15, 2022, at Villa Erba in Cernobbio, Italy. A3 or 11×17 Single Figure commissions $3000 No full background. Any compositional elements/ partial background is decided upon and added at the artist's discretion only. Figures will feature watercolor grey tones. At the convention, Sara will be taking daily lists of pencil bust commissions for 500 euros. Spot color will be added to these busts at the artist's discretion.

Mark Buckingham:

The Lake Como Comic Art Festival (14/15 May 2022) is Mark's first convention appearance in 3 years. To celebrate we will be offering, for the very first time, watercolour commissions by Mark. A pre-convention list will open Wednesday 9th March from 4pm UK time (11am EST). It's on a first come, first served basis and a limited number of slots are available. These will all be on A4 (approx 9 x12") paper. The pre-convention sign up price is 230 Euros. ($250)

Adam Hughes:

Anyone wanting a higher-end commission drop me a Facebook message. With Adam's time being in such short supply, these will start at $2,500 and go up from there. Let us know what you had in mind, and I will process all of the requests and then look at what Adam can manage. We hope to still offer lesser expensive head sketches at the show. So please do not send me a request for those; they will be first come, first serve at the event.

Frank Cho:

In conjunction with these shows, Frank will be doing a limited number of single figure, cover quality commissions. A couple caveats: First, these are available ONLY to attendees of these shows. The commissions will not be shipped and must be picked up in person. Second, price is $4,000 which will also be the price when we open the general commission list. If you are interested, please send an email to bigwowart@gmail.com specifying the show you will be attending and the character you would like for your potential commission. Frank will pick the ones he wants to do based on the character specified. I won't tell him who they are for so he'll just pick the ones he feels like drawing. This is not first come, first served so time of receipt of the request will not matter. When Frank selects a commission to do, I will notify the requester. A $1,000 deposit will be do after you are notified that your commission has been started.

Jorge Fornés

11X17"(A3) FULL FIGURE (1000€) $1,150

11X17"(A3) COVER QUALITY (2500€) $2,850

9X12"(A4) BUST (250€) $285

David Baldeon

11X17"(A3)COVER QUALITY INK + COLOR (1000€) $1,135

11X17"(A3)FULL FIGURE INK + COLOR (700€) $795

9X12"(A4)FULL FIGURE INK + COLOR (550€) $625

9X12"(A4)1BUST INK + COLOR (300€) $340

Javier H. Guerrero

11X17"(A3)COVER QUALITY (700€) $800

11X17"(A3)FULL FIGURE (400€) $450

9X12"(A4)FULL FIGURE (200€) $225

Iban Coello

11X17" COVER QUALITY 2500€ $2,800

11X17" (A3) FULL FIGURE 1000€ $1,115

9X12 (A4) BUST 250€ $280

Bruno Redondo

9×12 (A4) FULL FIGURE 500€ $560

9×12 (A4) BUST (3/4) 300€ $335

9×12 (A4) BUST 250€ $280