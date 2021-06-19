Complete Jae Lee Hellshock #1 and #2 Original Artwork At Auction

We've been looking at the 2021 June 17 – 19 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction #7244 auction from Heritage, which may be their most significant comic book auction to date with some insanely valuable, desirable, and influential examples of original comic book artwork. Including two full stories from Jae Lee from Hellshock #1 and #2 published by Image Comics, ahead of Jae Lee's new comic book series Seven Sons. An eleven-page story from issue 1 and the full 22 pages of original artwork from the second issue. Both auctions end on Saturday, the 19th of June.

Jae Lee Hellshock #1 Complete 14-Page Story "The Sign of the Cross Part 1" Original Art (Image, 1994). How often do you get a chance to win every incredible page of the first issue associated with an artist's signature project? Offered are the complete story pages from "The Sign of the Cross Part 1", with characters Hellshock (Daniel), Josh Haight, Detective Danek Haight, and Father Berchman. The pages were produced in ink and markers with white paint over a printed photographs with image areas of 10" x 15" and conjoined splash pages measuring 20" x 15. Light handling wear, the splash pages are slightly coming loose from their tape on the reverse side. Overall, in Excellent condition. It will end at 10:00 AM Central Time, Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Jae Lee Hellshock #2 Complete 22-Page Story Original Art and Comic Group (Image, 1994). An impressive 22-Page story from Hellshock #2 by creator Jae Lee. An incredible offering from one of modern comics' most celebrated talents. Characters included in this issue are Detective Danek Haight, Hellshock (Daniel), Isabelle, Jonakand, Josha, Manelli, Mother Superior, and Evan Witkin. The pages were created in a mixture of ink and markers with white paint over a graphite, and also over printed photo art, on Bristol board with image areas of 10" x 15". A conjoined splash page measures 20" x 15". Light handling wear, the splash pages are loosening from their tape on the reverse side. Overall, in Excellent condition. Includes a copy of the comic. It will end at 10:00 AM Central Time, Saturday, June 19, 2021.