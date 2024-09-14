Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: about comics, blank comic

The Completely Blank Comic Book Goes Back To "Print" Again

Nat Gertler of About Comics does a fine job in printing and keeping in print all manner of oddities of the comic book industry – and others. The non-Peanuts work of Charles Schulz, Kurt Busiek and James Fry's Liberty Project, facsimile copies of the Negro Motorist Green Book and much more. But he also prints one comic book without any content whatsoever. And is about to run a new printing of it. The Blank™ Comic Book

Offering the simplest possible product for over a decade now. The Blank Comic Book is just what is name describes – a blank white cardstock cover with 24 pages of emptiness on the inside. Not even a UPC. This get used for a wide range of art projects, including custom sketch cover creation and kids comics doodling, with some comic book artists using them to create their rough layouts. While About Comics does sell them in bulk year round, the real bargain is to be had when they're lining up a new production run (can't call them "print runs" because there's no actual printing going on), and About Comics sells preordered copies at a discount.

It's been two years since the last production run, but despite inflation the price of a preorder case – that's 150 copies, shrink-wrapped in groups of 25 – has been kept the same: $190 postpaid including shipping to any of the 48 contiguous states.

Orders will be taken through next Friday, September 20th, books should arrive in October. Interested folks should Paypal $190 to nat@aboutcomics.com, selecting "for goods and services" at payment. (Those looking for other payment forms, or with questions of any sort, can email that address.) This offer is open to retailers, artists, and fans alike (although California non-retailers will have to pay sales tax as well.) Folks in Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico can get 50 copies for $95 postpaid.

"I cannot guarantee that I'll be offering these again,": explained Nat Gertler, head honcho of About Comics. "It's not exactly a huge profit item. It may well be at least another two years before I do a further production run… if ever."

