Confirmed: Ghost-Maker Is Batman's New Bisexual Buddy

Last month, Bleeding Cool got the word that his Batman's new ally Ghost-Maker would be a bisexual character. Relatively common in Batman's world amongst women characters, it's not such a common trait amongst male characters. Today, that aspect got confirmed in Batman #107.

Ghost-Maker is a new character recently introduced into the DC Comics Batman titles by writer James Tynion IV, and retconned into Bruce Wayne's past. A rival figure, who took similar – often the same – training as Bruce Wayne, with an agreement not to enter Gotham if Batman doesn't interfere with his own actions. And now, after Joker War, working with Batman in Gotham, after having agreed not to kill. And only sometimes maim.

We still know very little about Ghost-Maker. But in today's Batman #107 below, we see a blindfolded Ghost-Maker out of his costume. Really, out of his costume. And bidding farewell to a couple in his bed.

An ephemeral thing it seems rather than some kind of throuple arrangement. Still, he's not throwing anyone out of bed.

Even if his AI is a little on the snarky side.

Batman writer James Tynion IV came out as bisexual a few years ago and asking our sources, we had it confirmed that's how Ghost-Maker identifies too. If he ever gives it much thought.

