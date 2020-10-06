Will Ghost-Maker Deal With Problems Batman Won't? Batman #100…

If The Joker leaves Batman with a Gotham that no longer trusts him, who will be there to pick up the pieces? We've already talked about the Defund Batman movement that seeks to address some of the issues raised by The Joker, but are there other issues of note?

Well we've already had teases of the new character named in the James Tynion IV manner of "noun-traditional occupation composite (hyphen optional)", Ghost-Maker and, as promised he or she makes their debut in today's Batman #100..

Batman has, of course, has many teachers. Ra's Al Ghul, Henri Ducard, Chu Chiun Lu, Tsunetomo, Shian Matsuda, Ted Grant, John Zatara, Harvey Harris, Kirigi, David Cain, Willie Doggett, Wong Fei… who did he share lessons with Ghost-Maker under?

And hey, this is a capitalist system, of course, Gotham gets to choose who protects them, and won't be swayed by the guy with trousers that are doing their best MC Hammer cosplay.

Well, if Batman isn't willing to deal with Clownhunter right now (and in Batman #100 he rather falls short of that), will it be up to Ghost-Maker to do what Batman just won't? It's Ghost-Maker time!

