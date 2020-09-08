Confirmed: Three Jokers #1 Gets A Second Print – and a 1:25 Variant

One week ago, Bleeding Cool broke the news that Batman: The Three Jokers #1 by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok was going to a second printing on top of its reported 300,000 sales from DC Comics, for October 13th. Today, they confirmed the news, and the date, and showed off the covers. With the Joker holding a shark puppet, reminiscent of the Joker shark that appears in the first issue – and of whom Gaggy gets the rough end.

There will also be a 1:25 black and white line art cover variant of Jason Fabok's cover as well,

Which should add another five-figure order amount to what will likely be the most-ordered comic book in comic book stores of the year. That's if anyone is around to count up the numbers.

BATMAN THREE JOKERS #1 (OF 3) 2ND PTG

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Jason Fabok

Thirty years after Batman: The Killing Joke changed comics forever, Three Jokers reexamines the myth of who, or what, The Joker is and what is at the heart of his eternal battle with Batman. New York Times bestselling writer Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok, the writer/artist team that waged the "Darkseid War" in the pages of Justice League, reunite to tell the ultimate story of Batman and The Joker! After years of anticipation starting in DC Universe: Rebirth #1, the epic miniseries you've been waiting for is here: find out why there are three Jokers, and what that means for the Dark Knight and the Clown Prince of Crime. It's a mystery unlike any Batman has ever faced! PRESTIGE FORMAT.In Shops: Oct 13, 2020 SRP: $6.99

Batman: Three Jokers #1 Second Printing is on Final Order Cutoff on September 13 with an on-sale date of October 13th.