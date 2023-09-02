Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics | Tagged: jsa, Justice Society of America

The Continued Lateness Of The Justice Society Of America

The Justice Society Of America revival has been plagued by delays from DC Comics, These are the latest dates for your records...

People waited a long time for a Justice Society of America after the DC Comics New 52 deleted the very idea of it back in 2011, removed from DC Comics continuity. The Golden Age superhero precursor to the Justice League returned conceptually with DC Rebirth, as well as appearing in Justice League, Doomsday Clock and Infinity Frontier, though it took the recent Flashpoint Beyond series to kick this off properly. And so a new Justice Society of America comic was born, by Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin alongside The Golden Age and a new Stargirl series. But it has been rather late… of late. Issue 6 will be out this week. And we are promised solo series for Alan Scott, Jay Garrick and Wesley Dodds for October. Here's the current schedule:

Justice Society of America #6 was scheduled for the 23rd of May, then the 20th of June, then for the 25th of July. then for the 8th of August and now definitely out this Tuesday, the 5th of September. But what about the others?

Justice Society of America #7 was scheduled for the 18th of July, then the 22nd of August, then for the 5th of September, then for the 10th of October and now for the 24th of October,

Justice Society of America #8 was scheduled for the 18th of July and now has a new on-sale date of the 28th of November.

And Justice Society of America #9 is still scheduled for the 21st of November, but no one is expecting that to be true…

In other news, Icon vs. Hardware #5 has a new on-sale date of the 17th of October, originally for the 22nd of August. And The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country: The Glass House #5 has a new on-sale date of the 10th of October, whereas its original on-sale date was the 26th of September…

