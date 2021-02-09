Correction: Most Of Keanu Reeves BRZRKR #1 Only Has 1 Week Delay

Bleeding Cool was the first to report on Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR record-shattering orders. The star's first entrée into creator-owned comics, with co-writer and Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney, sold over 615,000 copies at FOC.

Not only did that make BRZRKR #1 the highest-ordered launch in the history of publisher Boom Studios, but also the biggest creator-owned launch in nearly 30 years, dating back to the beginning of Image Comics. And by our calculations, the highest ordered first issue solely by comic shops in the 21st Century, because unlike Marvel's Star Wars #1, there were no Loot Crate purchases to boost its sales numbers. And you can read the first review of BRZRKR #1 right here.

Yesterday, we reported that the first issue of BRZRKR would be further delayed by one month to March 24th… and we were half right.

It's not surprising that the volume of comic books, not seen by publishers or their printers in quite some time, has forced Boom Studios to give their printer an additional week to meet demand. In a message to retailers, Boom explained that they are pushing the release date of BRZRKR #1 to March 3rd. The reason that was given was to "ensure that our printer is able to fulfill this tall order while maintaining the level of quality that you have come to expect from a Boom Studios single issue." However, the two foil covers by Rafael Grampá and Mark Brooks will now arrive three weeks later on March 24th as we previously reported. Which sounds like they would have broken the printing presses trying to meet the previously announced February 24th release date to us.

And while this means some retailers will need to update their promotional plans for the launch, it also means that both retailers and Boom have at least one extra week to pre-sell and promote BRZRKR #1. As we understand it, Boom is planning on ramping up its already aggressive advertising and marketing efforts around the release date, so prepare to see a lot of Keanu in your social media feeds.

Lastly, the move presents several interesting BRZRKR opportunities for Boom and retailers. First, it means that prepared retailers will have copies of the latest issue of Boom's next highest-selling series, Something Is Killing The Children by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edara, still on shelves from the week before. As well as new printings of every issue of Tom Taylor and Daniele di Nicuolo's Seven Secrets and Al Ewing and Simone di Meo's We Only Find Them When They're Dead to cross sell to first time Boom customers and new readers. Even Scott Snyder and Tony Daniel are likely to benefit with their new Image series, Nocterra, releasing on the same day.