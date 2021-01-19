Seven Secrets #1 Gets Fifth Printing As Every Issue Goes Back To Print

As we brought to your attention last week, Boom Studios is reprinting every issue of Tom Taylor and Daniele Di Nicuolo's Seven Secrets. That means the first issue is getting a fifth printing, which puts it in the company of Thor by Donny Cates and Nic Klein and Strange Academy by Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos, two of Marvel's hottest series outside of King in Black. Issues #2 and #3 are getting third printings, while issues #4 and #5 are getting second printings. And just one week after release, Seven Secrets #6 is getting a second printing as well despite orders already jumping at FOC for the last issue of the first story arc.

And thanks to a coordinated set of fetching covers by series artist Di Niculo, these reprints have caught the attention of a number of YouTube influencers including Brian Wood of Simpleman's Comics and Jack DeMayo (AKA Mr. Bolo), which is likely to spur collectors and speculators to try and assemble complete sets. Even fellow creators like Frank Gogol were talking up the announcement. But it's not that surprising given that Seven Secrets has been drawing critical and creator praise for months now.

And if all that sounds familiar, it's because it's exactly what happened with Kieron Gillen and Dan Mora's Once & Future about this time last year and the shortly later, James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edara's megahit Something Is Killing The Children. At the beginning of 2020, Boom reprinted every issue of their biggest hit series at the time, ahead of their first trade paperbacks being released, removing any excuse for single-issue readers to jump on before the beginning of the second arc. And it seemed to have worked, because not only did Boom see orders go up at the beginning of each story arc, but as we understand it both series have seen tremendous velocity on their trade sales – with Once & Future Volume 1 selling over 15,000 copies and Something Is Killing The Children Volume 1 over 20,000 copies… so far.

So while these Seven Secrets reprints are noteworthy, the real thing to pay attention to are sales on issue #7 and Volume 1, which both released in April. Will we see Seven Secrets get an additional sales bump with its second arc? Will the first collection go through multiple printings like Once & Future, and Something Is Killing The Children as new readers onboard faster than retailers can keep up?

And how quickly can we expect a similar reprint announcement for every issue of Boom's top-selling Must Read series of 2020, Al Ewing and Simone Di Meo's We Only Find Them When They're Dead? If we were in the business of predicting such things, and we are, we'd bet on it post-haste.

So even as Image is putting together its own shared superhero universe anchored by the Power Rangers-inspired, Radiant Black, which FOC'd yesterday alongside the Seven Secrets reprints, it appears that Boom is replicating a feat only its rival Image has been able to pull off before – a slate of creator-owned ongoing series that every comic shop has to have on their shelves every month.

One thing that doesn't need predicting is that Boom will be adding a fifth title to this must-have lineup for retailers and fans next month with Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, and Ron Garney's BRZRKR. The first issue is already Boom's highest order creator-owned series of all time, but how much higher will orders jump when it FOCs later this month? We have reason to believe that Boom will give retailers some very compelling reasons to bet even bigger on BRZRKR than they already have.