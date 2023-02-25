Cosmic Ghost Rider #1 Preview: Vengeance and Punishment Cosmic Ghost Rider does what he does best in this preview of Cosmic Ghost Rider #1: kill a man and threaten to sleep with his wife.

Cosmic Ghost Rider #1

by Stephanie Phillips & Juann Cabal, cover by Valerio Giangiordano

VENGEANCE REAWAKENED! In a far-flung corner of deep space, Frank Castle has eked out a quiet existence, his days as Cosmic Ghost Rider finally behind him. But across the universe, a vicious bounty hunter is leaving a trail of bodies in his wake and his name is…Cosmic Ghost Rider?! When Frank's peaceful existence is shattered, he must suit up once more and face his most savage enemy yet – himself! Be there for the start of a sprawling space adventure with shocking twists and turns in the saga of Cosmic Ghost Rider!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Mar 01, 2023 | 40 Pages | 75960620451900111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620451900121 – COSMIC GHOST RIDER 1 NAUCK HEADSHOT VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620451900131 – COSMIC GHOST RIDER 1 ROCHE VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620451900141 – COSMIC GHOST RIDER 1 STEGMAN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620451900151 – COSMIC GHOST RIDER 1 SMITH HOWARD THE DUCK VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620451900161 – COSMIC GHOST RIDER 1 STEGMAN VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US

