Cosmic Ghost Rider #2 Preview: Cosmic Ghost Rider Must DIE

Cosmic Ghost Rider #2

by Stephanie Phillips & Juann Cabal, cover by Valerio Giangiordano

There are now TWO Cosmic Ghost Riders. One is the reclusive Frank Castle, living on a remote alien planet. And the other is a ruthless assassin causing violent havoc across the universe. When the bounty hunter Starstalker comes looking to collect Frank for his counterpart's crimes, Frank is forced to suit up once more – and solve the mystery of his new dual existence.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 05, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620451900211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620451900216 – COSMIC GHOST RIDER 2 MARIA WOLF VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620451900221 – COSMIC GHOST RIDER 2 MARTIN COCCOLO STORMBREAKERS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620451900231 – COSMIC GHOST RIDER 2 JUNG-GEUN YOON VARIANT – $3.99 US

