Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: diamond, lunar, Penguin Random House

Cosmic Lion Productions Propose Spam to Help With Diamond Bankruptcy

Cosmic Lion Productions propose Spam to help during the Diamond bankruptcy and appeal to Lunar and Penguin Random House

Article Summary Cosmic Lion Productions propose a plan to tackle issues from Diamond's bankruptcy.

The SPAM initiative aims to unite small publishers for simpler distribution.

Christina Merkler of Lunar Distribution is urged to support indie voices.

Small publishers seek partners to join SPAM and engage major distributors.

Eli Schwab, comic book publisher of Cosmic Lion Productions, has written an open letter to Lunar Distributors and Penguin Random House with his PR guy Chris Thompson. All over the recent changes to the comic book marketplace as a result of the declaration of bankruptcy from Diamond Comic Distributors, but also Lunar and PRH's disinclination to take on other comic book publishers right now. They write with a proposition;

"With the looming threat of Diamond's collapse (and God knows we're rooting for them to get through this!) it's a worrying time for all the smaller publishers like Cosmic Lion who don't have the safety net of Lunar, Penguin Random House or some larger entity to catch them if they fall. And those companies don't have the bandwidth (or interest) in taking on so many small clients at a time when they're all looking for a way out. We get it – we really do – but what if there was another way? What if, instead of presenting as multiple groups of smaller publishers, we banded together for the sake of making distribution easier? Surely that would be an acceptable option for one of those distributors to take a look at us?"

"That is why we are proposing SPAM – Small Press Are Mighty – a collective of smaller publishers and companies who come together under one umbrella to make the process simpler and more attractive to distributors while also being easier for retailers to navigate and search. It's a great idea in theory, but we can't do this alone. We're looking for publishers who want to join with us in making this a worthwhile offering, so reach out if we don't get to you first. Most importantly, we're looking for distributors who will give us a chance if we make the grassroots effort to pull people together for them. "Christina Merkler, we're looking at you. As the well-known face of Lunar Distribution and a champion of the comics market, we want to see if you could make this work. Let's have a conversation. Same with those of you at Penguin Random House, whose identities may not be as well-known but who also want to find a way to champion independent voices."

That might be Tyne Hunter, Eli and Chris. She is the Penguin Random House Director, Comic Market Sales and has been there for over ten years. Sorry, I didn't mean to interrupt…

"Let us help you by bringing the right people together. Time is of the essence for all of us – even the so-called 'big boys' – and in lieu of a better solution, this at least feels like something. If you're interested in joining us or starting a dialogue to be one of our distributors and find a way through this mess, then please reach out. You can find us at smallpressaremighty@gmail.com. Yours in comics, Eli Schwab and Chris Thompson"

Will anyone join with SPAM? Or are they on a hiding to nothing? Because famously smaller publishers always co-operate well together over business with no issues or who trips whatsoever. But let us know how the appeal goes… and what happens with Diamond.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!