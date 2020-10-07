Counting Down Even More Swords In X Of Swords Today (Spoilers)

Twenty swords? Did you think that's all we'd have to contend with? This week, with the third, fourth and fifth chapter of X Of Swords, the pattern of the crossovers arc is revealed. We have quests for the swords, the swords with which the Krakoan mutants must fight against Arakko in the championship arranged by Otherworld. The rules are in play – ten named swords each, in three days, the fight will be to the death and if you die in Otherworld, you won't be revived as yourself but as another dimensional version of yourself. So we begin with a quest for each sword. Wolverine and X-Force act as the first and second part of the same story, both written by Benjamin Percy, both drawn by Victor Bogdanovic, as Wolverine and his Arakko-opposite Solem are both searching for the sword crafted by Muramasa to fight their battle with. Only thing is, Muramasa is dead. So they both have to go to hell in order to claim one.

Thankfully Solem has a different blade to get there, the Hellblade, gifted him by Horseman of the Apocalypse, the original War.

Wolverine just has to get there the old fashioned way.

Which does make me wonder, given there is a heaven and a hell, are they filling up with multiple versions of the same person, revived repeatedly on Krakoa? If you are going to give us tales from the afterlife in X Of Swords, how many would do revived Krakoans get? What if one goes to heaven and another to hell? What's Nightcrawler's take on the whole thing?

But we do get to hear Muramasa's description of his sword-making process. And why hell is just the best place for him.

And Hell provides other ingredients necessary for such sword manufacture.

Though while Solem is certainly a threat to Wolverine…

Having adamantium skin will only get Solem so far.

One of the two swords he forges in hell may be just Wolverine's solution. Or his doom. But there are lots more swords to consider in Marauders, also out today. Wakanda had a plethora of special swords for the Marvel history books, The Nation Maker, The Panther's Claw and The King's Mercy.

But none of them will do. Storm is in Wakanda to take their most historical of swords, even more than the Nation Maker.

One that's origin is bound to the vibranium meteorite that struck Wakanda, and transformed the African nation, and who forged a sword from that purest of vibranium.

Skybreaker, which summons energy from the sky itself. And, seemingly even more deadly in the hands of Storm.

And not a sword that Wakanda would give up easily, even to a former Queen of the nation. Although make sure you use oven clothes when wielding it, Ororo.

So we have two Muramasa blades, and one Skybreaker – but a host of other swords to add to the weaponry of the Marvel Universe. How many ofnthem will be Chekhov's swords in issues to come?

