CoverWatch: Spawn, Batman Fortnite, Crossover and Heroes Reborn

CoverWatch is an irregular Bleeding Cool feature looking at variant covers for comic books, especially exclusive retailer variant covers, and the weird and odd places they sometimes go. Last week, Bleeding Cool looked at the availability of the Batman Fortnite Premium covers. Here's the first, going to FOC today through Lunar Distribution. The minimum order for each Batman/Fortnite Premium Variant Cover is 25 copies. For every 25 copies of all six Premium Variant Covers ordered (150 copies total), retailers will receive one copy of the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6 "compilation" Premium Variant Cover for free.

Image Comics will be offering another free overship of a special Greg Capullo and Todd McFarlane virgin black-and-white cover variant on Spawn #316 this March. This overship amount will be 20% of the retailers' order (total, across covers A, B & C) of Spawn #316. The freight cost for these free overshipped variant copies will be covered by Image and McFarlane.

Marvel Comics issues a bunch of Heroes Reborn variant covers illustrating how a number of characters will be reinterpreted in a world without Avengers.

On Sale 4/7

THOR #14 HEROES REBORN VARIANT COVER by CARLOS PACHECO (FEB210636)

On Sale 4/14

DAREDEVIL #29 HEROES REBORN VARIANT COVER by CARLOS PACHECO (FEB210642)

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #13 HEROES REBORN VARIANT COVER by CARLOS PACHECO (FEB210542)

On Sale 4/21

AVENGERS #45 HEROES REBORN VARIANT COVER by CARLOS PACHECO (FEB210491)

On Sale 4/28

BLACK PANTHER #25 HEROES REBORN VARIANT COVER by CARLOS PACHECO (FEB210528)

BLACK WIDOW #6 HEROES REBORN VARIANT COVER by CARLOS PACHECO (FEB210635)

Crossover #5 is getting a bunch more tiered covers:

CROSSOVER #5 CVR B BLANK CVR

(W) Donny Cates (A) Geoff Shaw (CA) Blank Cover

"KIDS LOVE CHAINS," Part Five-Finally… it's all come to this. What awaits our heroes at ground zero? What is the nefarious Father Lowe up to in that basement of his? Who the hell is narrating this book? Where am I? What's happening?? Find out… in "KIDS LOVE CHAINS," Part Five!

CROSSOVER #5 CVR C 10 COPY INCV SHAW VIRGIN

CROSSOVER #5 CVR D 25 COPY INCV SHAW RAW



CROSSOVER #5 CVR E 50 COPY INCV ELLIPSIS DESIGN VAR CROSSOVER #5 CVR E 50 COPY INCV ELLIPSIS DESIGN VAR

And the upcoming Hexatych of variant covers for the colour reprint series, The Walking Dead Deluxe #13-#18, by Dave Rapoza.