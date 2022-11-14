Critics, Creators, Comic Shops Push Behold Behemoth #2 Ahead Of FOC

Ahead of New York Comic Con and before Elon Musk's implosion of Twitter, Bleeding Cool reported Tate Brombal and Nick Robles' Behold, Behemoth was the talk of the creative community on social media. As the buzz continued to build ahead of the first issue's Final Order Cutoff, prompting us to make comparison to The Nice House On The Lake and predicting an immediate sellout… which as usual, we got right.

Behold, Behemoth #2 is FOCing today and the buzz doesn't seem to be subsiding as critics have heaped praise on the series alongside industry heavyweights like G. Willow Wilson, James Tynion IV, and Jeff Lemire. That includes other comic sites like CBR who called Brombal and Robles "an apocalyptic dream team" and Comicbook.com who referred to Behold, Behemoth as "…one of the most promising debuts of 2022."

And like us, Graphic Policy believes Behold, Behemoth "… is a series that'll definitely have folks talking before long." Individual reviewers like A.V. Club and Vulture's Oliver Sava…

…are calling it "exciting, mysterious, intense, gorgeous" and according to D. Emerson Eddy of The Beat…

If you only buy one comic this year (that's weird, but do what you like), make it this one. Wonderful story, gorgeous art, and it will undoubtedly make you want to buy at least two comics this year. It's fricking brilliant.

…."If you only buy one comic this year (that's weird, but do what you like), make it this one."

Additional rave reviews are easy to find including those on Comic Watch, Monkeys Fighting Robots, The Wednesday Pull List….

Behold, Behemoth #1

Behold, Behemoth #1

You don't want to miss this one. I never would've guessed I would become a fan of horror comics but here we are.

… and House of Nerd Show…

But critics aren't the only ones praising Behold, Behemoth… comic shops like Jetpack Comics…

Don't miss BEHOLD, BEHEMOTH #1 from @boomstudios ! Killer first issue that we don't want to spoil AT ALL. If you're looking for something new that's going blow your mind, try it out! From @TateBrombal & @ArtofNickRobles ! Easily one of our favorite books of the week!

….Green Brain Comics…

…Arcane Comics…

…The Dragon…

New This Week!

New This Week!

Behold Behemoth #1 by @TateBrombal & @ArtofNickRobles The line between nightmare and waking life blurs as Greyson soon discovers that the monster from his dreams might just be real-a mythical beast that is bringing about the end of the world.

…Legend Comics…

…and Downtown Comics…

….have also been quite vocal about their enthusiasm for the new series, which bodes quite well for the series as comic stores finalize their orders for the second issue.

From what I've seen the second issue, inverts The Nice House On The Lake comparison a bit, focusing primarily on the dark, apocalyptic future with a vignette-style flashback to the origin of Grey and Wren's relationship. The series definitely appears to be ratcheting up the action, violence, and horror with this next instalment. Will that, coupled with the continuing buzz surrounding the series, result in retailers placing strong second-issue orders? Or will they follow industry-standard attrition, almost certainly leading to a second immediate sell-out?

You can still pre-order your copy of Behold, Behemoth #2 to ensure you don't miss out on the first printing today, Monday, November 14th. And if you missed out on the first printing of issue #1, you still have a chance to snag a copy of the Local Comic Shop Day exclusive in stores next Wednesday, November 23rd.

BEHOLD BEHEMOTH #2 (OF 5) CVR A ROBLES

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT220338

(W) Tate Brombal (A/CA) Nick Robles

Just what happened between the past and the present to create a world so overrun by supernatural monstrosities? Meanwhile, Wren and Grey continue their journey across the apocalyptic landscape, hiding their true selves and struggling to suppress their inner demons…In Shops: Dec 07, 2022 SRP: $3.99