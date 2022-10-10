Is Behold, Behemoth This Year's The Nice House On The Lake?

As Bleeding Cool previously reported, Tate Brombal and Nick Robles' Behold, Behemoth is garnering considerable attention and praise from the creative community, reviewers, and comic shops. That kind of early momentum follows in the footsteps of publisher Boom Studios' other buzz books including Stephanie Philips and Flaviano's Grim and Christopher Cantwell and Germán García's Briar, R.L. Stine and A.L. Kaplan's Stuff of Nightmares and Simon Spurrier and Charlie Adlard's Damn Them All which all scored orders over 50,000 at FOC.

Since we last reported, more creators like heavyweight Jeff Lemire…

I've had the pleasure of mentoring and working with @TateBrombal the last five years. He is going to be a powerful voice in comics for a long time. Highly recommend his new series with @ArtofNickRobles (w/ a cover by me!)https://t.co/mYk0d6ITdF via @bleedingcool — Jeff Lemire (@JeffLemire) October 6, 2022

…newly minted Red Goblin writer Alex Paknadel…

A peerless dream team brings you your new favorite mightmare. BEHOLD, BEHEMOTH from @TateBrombal and @ArtofNickRobles is on FOC *tomorrow*. I had the privilege of reading it this morning. It speaks so powerfully to our apocalyptic presentiments. Simply sublime. pic.twitter.com/08ladXYyE0 — Alex Paknadel (@AlexPaknadel) October 9, 2022

…award-winning novelist, publicist, and comic writer Alex Segura…

…Edge of Spider-Verse's Steve Foxe… "I genuinely don't think we're going to be talking about anything else for the rest of the year. This disorienting, affecting kaiju/fantasy/horror/??? story is a stunning example of collaborators working in lockstep with one another. I was gasping at some of Nick's work here, where he's providing his own colors, and Tate keeps up beat for beat. Right now, this is set for five issues. I'm going to stomp my way across the city if it doesn't get expanded into a much longer run. Next-level stuff right here."

Department of Truth artist and co-creator Martin Simmonds…

…and Black Stars Above's Lonnie Nadler…

I got an early look at BEHOLD BEHEMOTH #1. A stunning beginning to a new dark urban fantasy world. @ArtofNickRobles brings genuine magic to every page, and @TateBrombal's script fills them with heart. pic.twitter.com/6AnqPF4XKV — Lonnie Nadler (@LonnieNadler) October 6, 2022

And now, Pulp 716…

Final orders due Monday! Email or call your local comic shop today. This book will definitely sell out. You don't want to be…left in the dark. — Pulp 716: Coffee & Comics (@pulp716) October 9, 2022

…the influential comic shop whose early support of James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera's Something Is Killing The Children put them on the map, has joined Big Bang Comics in also endorsing Behold, Behemoth predicting it "will definitely sell out."

So it seems as an appropriate moment to add our own take on Behold, Behemoth as any. And while Boom has been presenting the series as perfect for the top-selling series of 2021, House of Slaughter (which Brombal co-wrote with Tynion), and Lemire's Gideon Falls, we think it more easily compared to another one of Tynion's series – The Nice House On The Lake.

Like the hit Black Label series, Behold, Behemoth is an end-of-the-world meditation wrapped in a mystery. The cast is a bit smaller to begin with, centring on a social worker with a traumatic past and the young girl he finds at a brutal murder scene… and the gigantic, terrifying monster that binds the two of them. And like The Nice House On The Lake, the mystery is deepened thanks to dramatic time jumps requiring the reader to piece together what has transpired in between. But the similarities don't end there, because just as The Nice House On The Lake artist and co-creator, Álvaro Martínez Bueno, went from being a talented, reliable artist on DC's various Batman titles and Justice League Dark to breaking out as a superstar, so we predict that Behold, Behemoth will be Nick Robles' star turn. While Robles is widely admired for his work on The Dreaming: Waking Hours, Doctor Mirage, and Euthanauts, it's his stunning work on Behold, Behemoth that is a revelation.

And Boom clearly thinks so as well, because while they and ComicsPRO have not officially revealed their offerings from Local Comic Shop Day yet, retailers were surprised on Friday with an LCSD gatefold fold variant by Power Rangers Unlimited artist Vincenzo Riccardi on their Final Order Cutoff list for today. But even that wasn't a full reveal as we've only seen one-third of the gatefold variant. And interestingly enough, the LCSD variant will ship two weeks after the other first printings, so if Pulp 716's prediction is correct and Behold, Behemoth is an immediate sell-out then the LCSD variant will provide a first printing opportunity for the late adopters.

In any case, we suspect Behold, Behemoth will be one of those rare first creator-owned series from two rising star creators in Brombal and Robles that we will be talking about for some time to come. Luckily, you can still pre-order your copy of the first printing before Final Order Cutoff closes today, Monday, the 10th of October.

