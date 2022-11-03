PrintWatch: Riddler, Deadpool, Secret Invasion, Behold Behemoth & More

PrintWatch: Second printings coming from Marvel for Deadpool #1, Secreet Invasion #1, Tiger Division #1, while Boom has seconds for Behold Behemoth #1, IDW for Earthdivers #2, and DC has a second pinting for Riddler Year One #1 which also comes with a red foil variant. And a couple of covers to second printings announced last week.

PrintWatch:RIDDLER YEAR ONE #1 Second Printing Cvr A Jim Lee (MR)

(W) Paul Dano (A) Stevan Subic (CA) Jim Lee

As depicted in Matt Reeves's hit movie The Batman, the Riddler wasn't simply an amusing eccentric with an affinity for wordplay and baffling clues, but as terrifying a villain as any in the annals of the Dark Knight. Here you can see Edward Nashton evolve into the menace known as the Riddler. How did an unknown forensic accountant uncover the dark secrets of Gotham's underworld and come so close to bringing down the entire city? This six-issue miniseries is an immediate prequel to The Batman—the detailed, disturbing, and at times shocking story of a man with nothing to lose. Artist Stevan Subic makes his American comics debut, including a variant cover that is the first of six interlocking covers. This collaboration with Dano delivers a shadowy and gritty tale of a society's forgotten man who refuses to go unnoticed any longer. Subic's recent Conan the Cimmerian for French publisher Glenat has brought him great acclaim in Europe, and he's about to break out globally with a Batman series unlike any you've seen before.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/13/2022

PrintWatch:BEHOLD BEHEMOTH #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG ROBLES

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG229538

(W) Tate Brombal (A/CA) Nick Robles

House of Slaughter's Tate Brombal brings his first original series to BOOM! Studios alongside red hot artist Nick Robles (The Dreaming: Waking Hours).

Greyson's world is crumbling following his brother's sudden and mysterious death…

His sleepless nights are haunted by vivid nightmares of a terrifying monster, pushing him to the brink of losing both his sanity and his job as a social worker.

But he's truly shaken to the core when his newest case-a young orphaned girl named Wren-is found at the scene of a brutal murder, just hours after first meeting Greyson.

The line between nightmare and waking life blurs as Greyson soon discovers that the monster from his dreams might just be real-a mythical, ancient beast that is bringing about the end of the world, with shocking connections to both him and Wren…In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

Final Orders Due: Nov 07, 2022

SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch:DEADPOOL #1 2ND PTG ARTIST TBD VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AUG229457

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Martin Coccolo (CA) TBD

MARVEL'S TOP MERC IS BACK IN BUSINESS!

We all know Wade Wilson is one of the top mercenary/assassins in the Marvel Universe, even if he is simultaneously the most annoying one… but he's pushing to make that recognition official as he auditions for the elite group known as the Atelier. Now, he has 48 hours to kill one of the world's most famous supervillains. Only problem? He's been kidnapped, and something…strange…is GROWING INSIDE HIM. Things are going to get gross as writer Alyssa Wong (DOCTOR APHRA, IRON FIST) and artist Martin Coccolo (BANNER OF WAR) take out their pent up aggression on everyone's pizza-faced, jabber-mouthed, misguided, hate-to-love, love-to-hate fave… Deadpool! PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Dec 28, 2022 Final Orders Due: Nov 13, 2022 SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch:SECRET INVASION #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG ARTIST TBD VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AUG229458

(W) Ryan North (A) Francesco Mobili (CA) TBD

THE SKRULLS ARE BACK…

• …in a giant-sized issue kicking off an all-new five-part miniseries!

• When Maria Hill detects the merest HINT of Skrulls, she acts quickly to put her defensive plans into action. And when Nick Fury is sent to investigate a Skrull sighting in Iowa, he finds the LAST thing he was expecting!

• Our pale blue dot is in their sights, and this time, Earth's old defenses won't work…

• Find out who you REALLY trust: The invasion begins NOW.

RATED T+In Shops: Dec 28, 2022 Final Orders Due: Nov 13, 2022 SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch:TIGER DIVISION #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG ARTIST TBD VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AUG229459

(W) Emily Kim (A) Creees Lee (CA) TBD

FIERCE FIGHTERS!

The defenders of South Korea take center stage! In their first ever solo series, you'll learn more about TAEGUKGI, a powerhouse with a heart of gold; LADY BRIGHT, a card-wielding sorceress; MR. ENIGMA, a street-brawling demigod; THE GENERAL, a living totem; and GUN-R II, an android with an attitude. They're joined by fan-favorites WHITE FOX and LUNA SNOW to form an unstoppable team. Created by our own unstoppable team, writer EMILY KIM (SILK) and artist CREEES LEE (MARVEL VOICES), this is one epic series you won't want to miss! RATED T+In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

Final Orders Due: Nov 13, 2022

SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch:EARTHDIVERS #2 2ND PTG CVR ALBUQUERQUE (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG229396

(W) Stephen Graham Jones (A) Davide Gianfelice (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

New York Times best seller Stephen Graham Jones and all-star artist Davide Gianfelice continue their heart-stopping historical slasher in Earthdivers #2! After dodging the apocalypse, four Indigenous outcasts are past the point of no return on their audacious one-way, time travel mission to save the world by killing Christopher Columbus. Immersed in 1492 as an undercover crewman, Tad-a brilliant Lakota linguist and wildly unqualified avenger–must rally from the tragic consequences of his early actions on board and recommit to spilling the admiral's blood before landfall.In the year 2112, ringleader Yellow Kid and headstrong Sosh encounter a haunting sign of Tad's progress in the past, and back at the cave portal, Emily watches her back as her suspicion of Yellow Kid skyrockets.In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

Final Orders Due: Nov 06, 2022

SRP: $3.99

And from Printwatch passim….