In Crossover #12 Donny Cates Talks Directly To Bleeding Cool

This was my Animal Man moment, when a comic book character spoke directly to me. And by me, I pretty mean just me. Not you. me. Picking up and reading the new Crossover #12 by Donny Cates, Geoff Shaw, Dee Caniffe and John J Hill, and flicking through it in the shop just now, I did have to take a sit down rather quickly. As Donny Cates as a character in his own comic book, catches up with the plot that has been playing out across other pages.

And then, reeling from the news that Negan of The Walking Dead is in this world and killing comic book writers, and coming up against other comic book characters, reflects on the unreality of the situation.

Right. We would, hang on, what? For a second I wondered if every copy had a special message for whoever read it, with Donny Cates then seeking affirmation. But I checked, everyone has the Bleeding Cool version. A long time ago, Donny Cates used to report for Bleeding Cool from C2E2. For years I have joked that Cates still owes me a couple of articles from the last show he did (which he does). But for this? I think we can consider that debt all paid up. As long as he gets a decent haircut.

Yeah, that will do.

CROSSOVER #12 CVR A SHAW CUNNIFFE HILL

IMAGE COMICS

DEC210270

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Dee Cunniffe, John J. Hill, Geoff Shaw

"MEANWHILE," Part Five

The comic book killer has been revealed! But can he be stopped??? Well I'm not going to tell you here. This is a solicitation. Don't be ridiculous. Anyway, I feel like all we do is talk about me and the book. How are you? How's the shop going? You guys check out ROSENBERG's new book yet? WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? Man, is that a good book. Anyway, gotta run. Order a million copies of this issue please. Bye!In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: $3.99