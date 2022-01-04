Crumble, A Sweet New Graphic Novel By Meredith McClaren & Andrea Bell

Crumble is a new middle-grade graphic novel written by Meredith McClaren and drawn by Andrea Bell planned for the autumn of 2024. It follows the story of 10-year-old Emily Dash who belongs to a family of bakers who can bake their feelings into desserts. But when tragedy strikes, Emily begins to experiment with her sweets—resulting in some very dangerous, and addictive, dishes. Meredith McClaren and Andrea Bell's agents Jessica Mileo and Claire Friedman at InkWell Management sold world rights to Sarah Alpert at Algonquin Young Readers.

Back in 2019, Meredith McClaren tweeted "I ate all the French Toast Casserole from yesterday. So today I'm trying a second French Toast Casserole recipe. This one has a crumble on top. And I am truly blessed. (Me, every single time a recipe calls for a crumble.) 'This is not enough crumble. I can still see the dessert underneath. I am going to double the crumble.' I made roughly 4x the amount of crumble the recipe actually asks for…" So this is something she has been thinking about for some time.

Meridith McClaren is the creator of comics such as Hinges from Image Comics and Super Fun Sexy Times from Limerence Press. Andrea Bell has a BFA in Illustration from Columbia College Chicago and has since self-published Fair Voyage and Still Waiting, worked on Diary of a Fifth Grade Outlaw with Epic! Creations and has a new title out, The Leak from First Second.

Algonquin Books was founded in 1983 in a woodshed behind cofounder Louis Rubin's Chapel Hill, NC, home. He and Shannon Ravenel founded Algonquin as an independent press devoted to publishing literary fiction and nonfiction by undiscovered writers, mostly from the South. Acquired by Workman in 1989, Algonquin expanded to include offices in both New York City and Chapel Hill. In 2013, Algonquin launched the Algonquin Young Readers imprint featuring middle grade and young adult books.