Crunchyroll Manga Adds J-Novel Club, Alphapolis, Compass Titles
More titles are being added to Crunchyroll Manga, the newest destination for fans to read their favorite series and discover new stories this December, with new titles from J-Novel Club and more. Fans can also dive deeper into A Journey Through Another World, with 66 additional chapters now available. J-Novel Club now joins a growing lineup of top publishers, including AlphaPolis, COMPASS, Square Enix, VIZ Media, and Yen Press, with more on the way, making manga more accessible than ever in one seamless, all-in-one app experience.
Crunchyroll Manga Titles Now Available
A Very Fairy Apartment
Black Summoner *
Blade Skill Online
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill *
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill: Sui's Great Adventure
Cinderella Got Married, So the Evil Stepsister Can Chill Out…Right?
Flung into a New World? Time to Lift the 200-Year Curse!
Fushi no Kami: Rebuilding Civilization Starts With a Village
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom *
I'll Never Set Foot in That House Again!
I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic *
Imperial Reincarnation: I Came, I Saw, I Survived
Mapping: The Trash-Tier Skill That Got Me Into a Top-Tier Party
May I Ask For One Final Thing *
Mercedes and the Waning Moon: The Dungeoneering Feats of a Discarded Vampire Aristocrat
My Clueless First Friend *
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: The Reckless Journey *
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: The Youthful Journey *
Sweet Reincarnation *
Tearmoon Empire *
The Conqueror from a Dying Kingdom
The Faraway Paladin *
The Magic in this Other World is Too Far Behind!
The Otome Heroine's Fight for Survival
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer *
The Water Magician *
Zero Damage Sword Saint
*anime available for streaming on Crunchyroll.
Launched on October 9th in the US and Canada, Crunchyroll Manga is a premium add-on service that lets fans dive into hundreds of comics created in Japan. The ad-free experience is available to read across iOS and Android apps, as well as on Crunchyroll.com/manga.