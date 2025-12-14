Posted in: Comics, Crunchyroll, Manga | Tagged: , , , , , ,

Crunchyroll Manga Adds J-Novel Club, Alphapolis, Compass Titles

Crunchyroll Manga Adds J-Novel Club, Alphapolis, Compass Titles to their premium digital manga and light novel app this December

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Crunchyroll Manga expands with new titles from J-Novel Club, AlphaPolis, and COMPASS this December.
  • Discover over 25 hot manga series, including multiple titles with anime streaming on Crunchyroll.
  • Fans can now access 66 new chapters of A Journey Through Another World, plus other ongoing series.
  • Enjoy a premium ad-free digital manga app experience on iOS, Android, and Crunchyroll.com/manga.

More titles are being added to Crunchyroll Manga, the newest destination for fans to read their favorite series and discover new stories this December, with new titles from J-Novel Club and more. Fans can also dive deeper into A Journey Through Another World, with 66 additional chapters now available. J-Novel Club now joins a growing lineup of top publishers, including AlphaPolis, COMPASS, Square Enix, VIZ Media, and Yen Press, with more on the way, making manga more accessible than ever in one seamless, all-in-one app experience.

Crunchyroll Manga Adds J-Novel Club, Alphapolis, Compass Titles
Graphic: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Manga Titles Now Available

  • A Very Fairy Apartment

  • Black Summoner *

  • Blade Skill Online

  • Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill *

  • Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill: Sui's Great Adventure

  • Cinderella Got Married, So the Evil Stepsister Can Chill Out…Right?

  • Flung into a New World? Time to Lift the 200-Year Curse!

  • Fushi no Kami: Rebuilding Civilization Starts With a Village

  • How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom *

  • I'll Never Set Foot in That House Again!

  • I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic *

  • Imperial Reincarnation: I Came, I Saw, I Survived

  • Mapping: The Trash-Tier Skill That Got Me Into a Top-Tier Party

  • May I Ask For One Final Thing *

  • Mercedes and the Waning Moon: The Dungeoneering Feats of a Discarded Vampire Aristocrat

  • My Clueless First Friend *

  • Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: The Reckless Journey *

  • Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: The Youthful Journey *

  • Sweet Reincarnation *

  • Tearmoon Empire *

  • The Conqueror from a Dying Kingdom

  • The Faraway Paladin *

  • The Magic in this Other World is Too Far Behind!

  • The Otome Heroine's Fight for Survival

  • The Unwanted Undead Adventurer *

  • The Water Magician *

  • Zero Damage Sword Saint

*anime available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

Launched on October 9th in the US and Canada, Crunchyroll Manga is a premium add-on service that lets fans dive into hundreds of comics created in Japan. The ad-free experience is available to read across iOS and Android apps, as well as on Crunchyroll.com/manga.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Adi TantimedhAbout Adi Tantimedh

Adi Tantimedh is a filmmaker, screenwriter and novelist. He wrote radio plays for the BBC Radio, “JLA: Age of Wonder” for DC Comics, “Blackshirt” for Moonstone Books, and “La Muse” for Big Head Press. Most recently, he wrote “Her Nightly Embrace”, “Her Beautiful Monster” and “Her Fugitive Heart”, a trilogy of novels featuring a British-Indian private eye published by Atria Books, a division Simon & Schuster.
twitter
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.