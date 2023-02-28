Culture War Seem To Be Fine With Joker As The Father of Batman Baby The Joker is a single parent bringing up Batman as a baby. But because it's manga, no culture warrior has a problem with this arrangement.

The Kodansha/DC Comics manga collaboration, about to be published in English for the first time, was first published in Japan in 2021. Joker: One Operation Joker, by Satoshi Miyagawa and Keisuke Gotou, that featured "the Joker like you've never seen him before…as a single father?! After a fateful encounter with Batman that results in the Dark Knight de-aging to a baby, Joker takes it upon himself to raise the child into the crusader of justice! But does the Clown Prince of Crime really understand what it means to be Batman—or, more importantly, what it means to raise a baby all by yourself?"

Now given the reaction of the US media and YouTube commentators to an "imaginary story" of The Joker being made pregnant by Zatanna's magic, which got commentators and politicians condemning it as somehow being transgender propaganda (despite being neither), and the kind of "woke" storytelling that means American comic book publishing is doomed, as manga takes over, you'd have thought they'd at least have condemned DC Comics for such a story. For

Or just for the Superman story, also by Satoshi Miyagawa and Kai Kitago, in which he goes shopping for lunch, and that's it, for not having the requisite superheroic action within its pages.

But no, not a jitter or a titter from anyone. No one cancelled, no one the subject of death threats, it's all been very calm.

Funny thing, the internet, isn't it? Almost if something's going on and certain people don't see comic books published by Kodansha as a threat.

Joker: One Operation Joker Manga

The Joker like you've never seen him before…as a single father?! After a fateful encounter with Batman that results in the Dark Knight de-aging to a baby, Joker takes it upon himself to raise the child into the crusader of justice! But does the Clown Prince of Crime really understand what it means to be Batman—or, more importantly, what it means to raise a baby all by yourself? Joker: One Operation Joker is written by Satoshi Miyagawa (Uchuu Senkan Tiramisu) with art by Keisuke Gotou.

Batman: Justice Buster Manga

Gotham City has been under the protection of Batman for only a short amount of time, but since the vigilante's appearance, crime has changed. It's gotten more bold, more destructive. As Batman tries to rise to meet these new threats, he develops a computer system, ROBIN, to help him analyze and subdue the rising criminal tide and hopefully one day put an end to crime in Gotham. Batman: Justice Buster is written and illustrated by Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi (Ultraman).

Superman vs. Meshi Manga

It's hungry work being Superman! That's why every day for lunch, Superman makes a quick stop over in Japan to try a new chain restaurant. Whether it's a hearty bowl of curry or conveyor-belt sushi, the Man of Steel loves to indulge in the delectable delicacies the country has to offer. He'll even share a meal with the other members of the Justice League from time to time in the hopes of showing them an incredible culinary experience. Superman vs. Meshi is written by Satoshi Miyagawa with art by Kai Kitago.