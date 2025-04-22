Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077: Psycho Squad #3 Preview: Mut's Moment of Truth

In Cyberpunk 2077: Psycho Squad #3, the MaxTac SPAR Delta team faces downtime, but Stepovic's past haunts him while Mut prepares to reveal dark secrets.

MaxTac SPAR Delta is assigned downtime to recover from their injuries, but for Stepovic, time alone is time tormented by his past. While helmets are off, Mut sees the opportunity to reveal the squad's true nature . . . • Explore MaxTac, the division of the NCPD that specializes in dealing with cyberpsychos (featured in the anime Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners)! • Four issue series.

Cyberpunk 2077: Psycho Squad #3

by Dan Watters & Kieran McKeown & Giada Marchisio, cover by Frank Cvetkovic

Dark Horse Comics

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 23, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801353500311

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

