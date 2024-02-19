Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: damian wayne, darkseid, final crisis, Tom King, wonder woman

Damian Wayne Defeated Darkseid By Himself In Final Crisis? (Spoilers)

In Final Crisis #7 by Grant Morrison and JG Jones, Darkseid was famously defeated not with a punch or a bullet, but with a super song.

Damian Wayne's alternate tale of Darkseid's defeat features in Wonder Woman #6's backup strip.

Trinity, viewed as a sister by Super Sons, leads a new Justice League in a possible future.

Tom King and Belen Ortega spin a fresh angle on iconic DC lore in the current Wonder Woman series.

If you read Final Crisis #7 by Grant Morrison and JG Jones, which seems like just the other day but was actually fifteen years ago, because time is a right bugger, you will know that in the end, Darkseid was famously defeated not with a punch or a bullet…

… but by song, Sung by Superman, using his super resonant frequencies across the multiverse, it was the Anti-Anti-Life Equation.

In my head it was the harmonies in Days, as sung by Kirsty MacColl, that he was channeling. But maybe that's just one version. Because Damian Wayne, co-created by Grant Morrison has decided that it went a different way. And that he was there. Telling the tale to the young Trinity in the backup strip for tomorrow's Wonder Woman #6.

Elizabeth "Lizzie" Marston Prince is Trinity, the adopted daughter of Wonder Woman from a possible future and the leader of a Justice League. Growing up, Trinity was often left in the care of the Super Sons, Jon Kent and Damian Wayne, whom she viewed as her older brothers, and they formed the new League together, as Batman, Superman and Trinity. She would carry the Three Lassos of Fate, the Black Lasso, the Gold Lasso and the Silver Lasso, from which she derived her name. But in the back up strips by Tom King and Belen Ortega in Wonder Woman right now, it is set long before that. We can collectively decide that this is canon, right? There's nothing stopping us after all.

