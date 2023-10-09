Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: batman and robin, damian wayne

Things You Really Shouldn't Say To Damian Wayne About Talia Al Ghul

We have seen Damian Wayne's fanfic and own obsessions before. In the first issue of Batman And Robin by Joshua Williamson and Simone Di Meo.

We have seen Damian Wayne's fanfic and own obsessions before. In the first issue of Batman And Robin by Joshua Williamson and Simone Di Meo, we got a look at the barely disguised stories that Damian Wayne was telling. In which Damian Vane has been brought in to solve the mystery of a missing prince, who is avoiding his duties to be a teenager. And Damian switched his own world, with his mother as the hero, his father as a criminal – though could this be how Damian really feels? As well as them both being poor parents…

But in tomorrow's Batman And Robin, someone gets their hands on it. As Damian Wayne is being forced to attend high school by his father.

You know, Damian Wayne thought his Gotham accent was excellent in Batman And Robin #1 as well.

I picture Damian Wayne with a Received Pronunciation accent, courtesy of an upper-class Middle Eastern family and their schooling. Nevertheless, his classmates don't seem to be entirely sure with whom they are messing with here. I mean, it's one thing to diss his father…

But his mother? Talia Al Ghul, Daughter of the Ra's Al Ghul, and sometime head of the League Of Assassins? With Damina himself one of the potentially deadliest assassins of all? Just how long will he remain undercover in this fashion? Batman And Robin #2 is published tomorrow by DC Comics.

BATMAN AND ROBIN #2 CVR A SIMONE DI MEO

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Simone Di Meo

INTRODUCING A NEW VILLAIN: SHUSH! Introducing Shush. Who does she work for? And how have they turned one of Batman's greatest tools against him? Urban Jungle continues as the father and son dynamic duo are on the deadly case! But first, Damian must deal with…his first day of school?!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/10/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!